Megan Williams Sizzles In Snake-Print Bikini For Victoria’s Secret

Megan Williams has been busy as of late shooting campaigns for a host of brands, including none other than Victoria’s Secret. On Tuesday, the famous lingerie brand took to its verified Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot featuring the British beauty in a string bikini that put her model’s flawless body on full display, leaving little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old blonde stunner poses with her back to the camera as she dons a snake-print two-piece in black and white that consists of an inverted triangle top, though it is hard to see its front because of the way she stands. The top boasts thin straps that cross at the back, tying at the horizontal strap. The model teams her top with a pair of Brazilian bottoms that tie up on her sides, sitting low on Williams’ frame, putting her derriere front and center. According to Victoria’s Secret, the Brazilian bottoms will be the hot trend for the summer.

Williams accessorizes her two-piece bikini with a metallic jewelry — more specially, a pair of hoop earrings and a few bracelets. She is also wearing brown shades that give her look a chic vibe, while protecting her eyes from the sun.

Williams is wearing her blonde hair up in a messy bun with a few stands loose at the front, which fly back with the wind. The model poses in front of some palm trees and other tropical vegetation, though the location of the shot is not disclosed in the post.

The post, which Victoria’s Secret shared with its 67.3 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 100,000 likes and more than 180 comments in under an hour of having been posted — promising to rack up quite a few more interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the brand took to the comments section to praise Williams’ beauty and also to ask questions about the swimsuit.

“[I] need new swimwear asap,” one user wrote.

“That is one beautiful tree back there,” another user chimed in ironically, which was conveyed by pairing the message with a crying-laughing emoji.

Loading...

Williams, who has worked with Victoria’s Secret before, is proud of being associated with the brand, she told The Fashion Spot.

“The women in the [Victoria’s Secret] show are so dedicated to training and looking after their bodies in the same way athletes do. To us, being chosen to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is like being chosen for the Olympic team. A lot of hard work goes into achieving our goal of walking in the show,” she said.