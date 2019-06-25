Jennifer Lopez Says She Felt Electricity When She Met Alex Rodriguez In 2005

It seems that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have had a special connection for quite some time.

The Jenny from the Block singer revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated magazine that in 2005, she felt a “weird electricity” the first time she met the retired baseball player. The two reportedly met in the tunnel in 2005 at Shea Stadium, when the New York Mets played against the New York Yankees.

“We shook hands, and it was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds,” she said about the encounter. “Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck.”

The two would have two wait more than ten years to reignite that chemistry because at the time, Lopez was married to Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis.

Lopez, 49, might have felt an electricity in 2005, but apparently Rodriguez, 43, had felt something for Lopez long before that. In a video interview from 1998, he said his dream date would be with the “Never Satisfied” singer.

“Hopefully, you can find me a date with her,” Rodriguez told the reporter.

Rodriguez shared the clip on his Instagram account and wrote, “I just had a feeling.”

Lopez replied, “OMG.. I love this too much.”

The two ran into each other in 2017. Both of them were single — it seemed that the timing was right and they could finally get to know each other.

Lopez said on their first date, which was a few night later, Rodriguez seemed nervous. He excused himself, got up to go to the restroom and reportedly texted her, “YOU LOOK SEXY AS F***.”

“Actually, it was good game, because it was very unexpected and it was super flattering,” Lopez said. “I wasn’t dressed very sexy.”

While the two didn’t seem to have much in common, they complemented each other. Lopez explained that she knew a lot about navigating the media, adding that she was creative and artistic, while Rodriguez was business-minded and understood math, numbers and money.

“What I was missing, he kind of had. And what he was missing, I had.”

The two became engaged earlier this year, but they have not set a wedding date. They do not appear to be in a hurry to marry.

Lopez, who is currently on her It’s My Party tour, has two children from her marriage to Anthony, and Rodriguez also has two children from his previous marriage.