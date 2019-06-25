Kourtney Kardashian Tries To Hide Racy Wardrobe Malfunction In Sexy Bedroom Snap

Kourtney Kardashian showed off a sexy pose on social media this week, but the Instagram photo had one big problem, which the reality star had to take care of.

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story on Monday to share a sultry photograph of herself wearing nothing but a T-shirt as she lounges in her bed. However, Kourt’s skimpy ensemble proved to give her trouble and created a wardrobe malfunction that simply couldn’t be placed online.

So, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star used a well-placed black heart emoji to hide the faux pas and still rocked the racy photo.

In the sexy snapshot, Kourtney is seen laying in her large bed on top of a crisp white comforter. Kardashian shows off her incredibly lean legs in the snap as she poses with her arms over her head.

The pose causes the mother of three’s white T-shirt to rise up above her waist and show a bit too much, which is why she was forced to add the emoji.

Kourtney has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek strands that fall down her back and over both of her shoulders. She dons a deep tan, likely from her recent trip to Costa Rica, and sports a pair of sunglasses, which she reveals are from Victoria Beckham’s collection.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian had a similar situation back in May when she decided to post a photo of herself and her best friend Stephanie Shepherd to her Instagram feed.

In the photo, the women are stunning in pink dresses as they celebrate the launch of Kylie Jenner’s skincare line. Kourtney snuggles up to a large pink stuffed unicorn and crosses her legs in the shot.

However, that photo also showed a bit too much, and Kourt opted to place a pink sparkling heart emoji over her lap to block out that wardrobe malfunction, seemingly proving she’s not scared to take criticism from her online haters.

Of course, Kourtney is no stranger to showing off some skin on social media. The reality star recently posted a racy photo of herself rolling around on the beach during her trip to Costa Rica, where she vacationed with her sister Kim Kardashian, baby daddy Scott Disick, and three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy looks by following the reality star on Instagram.