Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Opens Up About ‘Infamous Anorexia’ Bikini Picture

Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin has opened up about her anorexia. As Glamour reported on June 24, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ daughter went public with her eating disorder battle on Instagram one year ago. The 18-year-old has bravely spoken out about her illness alongside the 2018 bikini snap that caused concern. Her interview directly referenced the swimwear picture.
“The photo of me in the white bikini that I chose to accompany the post has become my infamous anorexia photo. When I’d taken it a year earlier, I remember I wasn’t allowed to post it. My mom knew I looked unhealthy and she didn’t want me to open myself up to a flood of public shaming from the internet. I think that’s ultimately why I used that photo—it was taken at one of my worst moments, and it showed just how far I’d come.”
Bravely opening up, Amelia also added that she hadn’t expected the picture to go viral. With a worryingly thin photo of herself floating around the digital space, Amelia recalled receiving a phone call from her mother, and as Amelia stated, Lisa was frantically concerned about her daughter’s well-being.
Amelia likewise revealed her thoughts about gaining weight, her fears surrounding it, and the long road to recovery, but Amelia is now on the mend.
Speaking about conquering her demons, the teenager thanked the “support system” that included her mother. She did, however, admit that viewing reality footage of herself centering around her illness wasn’t something she could do.
Amelia’s 2018 bikini photo caused a huge wave of concern on social media. The snap (seen above) might have come with a humorous caption and Instagram’s much-adored sunbathing trend, but it showcased a girl who was underweight, malnourished, and clearly battling anorexia. With thin legs and visible ribs, Amelia was unwell.
View this post on Instagram
I feel comfort with finally posting something that I wish I was confident enough to post long ago. I’m getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year. I think that the support from my followers has really pushed me into writing this. Anyways, last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally. I feel like sometimes people forget that just because your job involves being in front of the camera, doesn’t mean you can’t have bad days. We’re human. All of us. Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it. I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself. My health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself. Once I got the help that I needed, shortly after the second photo was taken, I began to try to love myself for me. I am SO beyond humbled and grateful to have the platform that I do at such a young age, and to wake up every morning with a little girl reaching out to me and telling me I am her inspiration, really makes me feel like I have a purpose. I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that. One in 200 women in the US suffer from anorexia. And I want to help. The first photo, taken today is not a photo of the perfect girl. That is a photo of me, trying to figure out my body, and owing my curves that I naturally have, and not forcing myself to starve them away. I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life. I still have an extremely healthy life style and I workout so hard all week to maintain my Body. Not to say that recently being diagnosed with hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help.
Fortunately, this brunette is now looking like the picture of health. Her March Instagram update (seen above) sent fans a much healthier-looking frame alongside a lengthy caption referencing her recovery.
Amelia’s Glamour interview also recalled the early days of her eating disorder. The star remembered a concerned friend pointing out her thin waist as the two met outside a Victoria’s Secret outlet in a mall. Amelia also mentioned wanting to put her social media presence to good use as she wishes to help other eating disorder sufferers.
Eating disorder battles are, sadly, commonplace amid celebrity faces. Other stars who have suffered from eating disorders include Demi Lovato, Portia de Rossi, Hilaria Baldwin, and Lily Collins.
Fans wishing to see Amelia’s inspiring recovery process should follow her on Instagram.