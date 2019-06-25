Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Opens Up About ‘Infamous Anorexia’ Bikini Picture

Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin has opened up about her anorexia. As Glamour reported on June 24, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ daughter went public with her eating disorder battle on Instagram one year ago. The 18-year-old has bravely spoken out about her illness alongside the 2018 bikini snap that caused concern. Her interview directly referenced the swimwear picture.

“The photo of me in the white bikini that I chose to accompany the post has become my infamous anorexia photo. When I’d taken it a year earlier, I remember I wasn’t allowed to post it. My mom knew I looked unhealthy and she didn’t want me to open myself up to a flood of public shaming from the internet. I think that’s ultimately why I used that photo—it was taken at one of my worst moments, and it showed just how far I’d come.”

Bravely opening up, Amelia also added that she hadn’t expected the picture to go viral. With a worryingly thin photo of herself floating around the digital space, Amelia recalled receiving a phone call from her mother, and as Amelia stated, Lisa was frantically concerned about her daughter’s well-being.

Amelia likewise revealed her thoughts about gaining weight, her fears surrounding it, and the long road to recovery, but Amelia is now on the mend.

Speaking about conquering her demons, the teenager thanked the “support system” that included her mother. She did, however, admit that viewing reality footage of herself centering around her illness wasn’t something she could do.

Amelia’s 2018 bikini photo caused a huge wave of concern on social media. The snap (seen above) might have come with a humorous caption and Instagram’s much-adored sunbathing trend, but it showcased a girl who was underweight, malnourished, and clearly battling anorexia. With thin legs and visible ribs, Amelia was unwell.

Loading...

Fortunately, this brunette is now looking like the picture of health. Her March Instagram update (seen above) sent fans a much healthier-looking frame alongside a lengthy caption referencing her recovery.

Amelia’s Glamour interview also recalled the early days of her eating disorder. The star remembered a concerned friend pointing out her thin waist as the two met outside a Victoria’s Secret outlet in a mall. Amelia also mentioned wanting to put her social media presence to good use as she wishes to help other eating disorder sufferers.

Eating disorder battles are, sadly, commonplace amid celebrity faces. Other stars who have suffered from eating disorders include Demi Lovato, Portia de Rossi, Hilaria Baldwin, and Lily Collins.

Fans wishing to see Amelia’s inspiring recovery process should follow her on Instagram.