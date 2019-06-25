Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Sizzles In Tiny Blue Bikini, Flaunts Washboard Abs And Deep Cleavage

Canadian model Danielle Knudson is known by many for the Guess lingerie campaigns she has done over the years. However, she just teased a different kind of upcoming campaign that features her, and her fans are going wild over this sexy look.

On Tuesday, Knudson shared a photo from a shoot she did in Tulum, Mexico. She noted that the campaign isn’t for the bikini line she is wearing. Rather, it is for the product Doc Block, a sunscreen created by renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher.

The snap shared by Knudson also featured models Julien Marlon and Miki Hamano. The trio looked fierce as they flaunted their insanely fit physiques, and Danielle donned a gorgeous blue bikini that accentuated all of her flawless features.

Knudson tagged Monica Hansen Beachwear in the photo, and it looks like she chose the perfect bikini from their line to suit her phenomenal figure. The blue bikini top showcased plenty of Danielle’s cleavage, and the bottoms left little to the imagination.

Danielle’s insane abs were on full display with this look, and fans were drooling over the lines and curves of hers that were accentuated by her angled position. Knudson had on a bold makeup palette, with her blonde tresses swept over one side and cascading down her shoulder in beachy waves.

Dr. Fisher himself commented on Danielle’s Instagram post, noting that she looked gorgeous. Followers felt that she was sending out sensational summer vibes and added that she was absolutely stunning in this shot.

The Canadian bombshell shared a handful of other looks via her Instagram Stories earlier this week. Knudson noted that she was hitting a casting appointment of some sort, and she thumbed through her portfolio to show off a variety of styles for her fans.

In another Instagram Story, Knudson shared a short video clip that showed her prancing in a black bikini. She noted that the clip was done due to a request from her modeling agency in connection to the upcoming Miami Swim Week event. Danielle blew a kiss toward the camera at the end of it.

Danielle also shared a handful of workout videos along with a few casual selfies from her apartment in this set of stories. Knudson’s fun and flirty videos, along with her buzzworthy bikini shots, have helped her build a following of nearly 500,000 fans on Instagram, who go crazy over everything she shares.

The Canadian bombshell has been keeping busy with big projects and fans will be anxious to see what she shares next. Danielle Knudson knows how to rock a bikini or set of lingerie, and it’s those sexy shots that keep her followers coming back for more.