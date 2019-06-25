Candice Swanepoel Touts Rock Hard Abs In Tight Red Crop Top In Sun-Kissed New Photo

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her impressive physique again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Tuesday, June 25, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her account on the social media platform to share a glowing new photo that her fans are going crazy for. In the snap, the 30-year-old posed in a large field in the midst of the sunset, posing with her hands on her hips as the golden rays illuminated her body.

Candice’s ensemble in the shot was relatively more modest than some of the other looks she’s sported on Instagram — especially those that are for her swimwear brand Tropic of C — though she still flashed a considerable amount of her bronzed skin. The babe sported a tight red crop top from the brand Alo Yoga that perfectly hugged her bosom to provide an outline of her voluptuous assets. Her top was also tied in a tight knot right in the middle of her bust to reveal her flat midsection and rock hard abs, which she frequently touts both on and off the runway.

The South African bombshell added the extra layer of an oversized grey button-up, though it was gathered behind her back so her toned torso could still be on display. On her lower half, Candice wore a pair of tight camoflauge pants that clung to her curvy booty and were held up with a thick black belt, accentuating her trim waist even more.

She added a bit of bling to her look with a pair of dainty silver cross earrings that dangled down her ears, as well a thin, delicate necklace. Her signature blonde tresses were worn down and spilled over her shoulders and behind her back, keeping them from covering up her glamorous makeup look that consisted of a thick coat of mascara, dusting of blush, and bright highlighter that shimmered underneath the setting sun.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model went absolutely wild for the breathtaking new photo on her Instagram feed. The post racked up more than 50,000 likes after just 35 minutes. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower Candice with compliments on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“You are so beautiful,” commented a third.

Earlier this week, Candice showed off her impressive figure yet again on the Instagram account for her swimwear brand Tropic of C. In a sultry new black-and-white photo on the feed, the beauty laid in the sand as the ocean’s waves crashed in around her while wearing a tight bikini from the collection, leaving very little to the imagination and sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.