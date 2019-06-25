Greg Rikaart Teases ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Kevin

Fans of The Young and the Restless love seeing Greg Rikaart back as Kevin Fisher in Genoa City. The actor recently teased a few Y&R spoilers about his exciting return.

Right now on the show, Adam (Mark Grossman) has the upper hand on Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Adam has Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Kevin flubbed kidnapping Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Rikaart recently discussed the situation with TV Line’s Michael Maloney.

According to Rikaart, “Kevin may have gotten a little in over his head and didn’t plan his moves as carefully as he should have. But Kevin is scrappy and resourceful. Even if he loses the upper hand, he’s not going to throw in the towel.”

The actor revealed that Kevin’s motivation is keeping his family safe and together. Right now, Adam has once again separated Chloe from her child. The first time Adam ran over and killed Delia. This time he took Chloe, and now Bella is without her mother.

During his last time in Genoa City, Kevin, a former arsonist, had been mostly reformed. However, now that he’s back and tangling with Adam, Kevin is once again exploring his dark side, which never really went away in the first place.

Loading...

Rikaart admitted that he loves being back on set at Y&R, and he’s thrilled to be part of the significant changes the show is making since head writer Josh Griffith and executive producer Anthony Morina took over after Mal Young’s time on the show. He’s especially enjoying his time with his on-screen brother Christian LeBlanc, who portrays Michael.

While Adam has Kevin doing his dirty work, Michael is working on a dark side of his own. Once upon a time, Michael wasn’t the upstanding citizen he is today, and he warned Adam that he would unleash something terrible if Adam doesn’t back off of Kevin, but Adam didn’t listen. Now Adam insists that Kevin get some dirt on Nick (Joshua Morrow) to help prove that Nick isn’t a good father. Unfortunately, according to The Inquisitr’s daily Y&R recap, Kevin did find something that Adam could use to hurt many people, so he’s conflicted and has asked Michael for advice.

For many people in Genoa City, Kevin’s upcoming choice could end up with devastating consequences. Kevin’s main priority is getting Chloe back and reuniting her with Bella, and it does not seem like Kevin will choose Nick’s happiness over his own family’s. There’s a possibility that Kevin will find a way around revealing the damaging details, but it will be tough to fool Adam.