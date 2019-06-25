Kim Kardashian Rocks Tight Spandex Shorts During Casual Day Out

Kim Kardashian stepped out in her hometown of Calabasas on Monday rocking a rare casual look while continuing to show off her killer curves.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi as she ran errands in Los Angeles, while also representing some of the men in her life with her outfit.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen sporting a pair of her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy brand sneakers in gray and blue. She also donned an oversized tan t-shirt from Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy — Travis Scott’s — collection with designer Virgil Abloh.

Kim added a pair of skintight, gray bike shorts to her ensemble, which flaunted her long, lean legs. The mother of four looked like a bronzed goddess as she sported a deep tan following her vacation to Costa Rica with sister Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and the couple’s children.

Kardashian had her shoulder-length hair pulled half-back behind her head, and her sleek, straight strands grazed her shoulders.

Kim donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She also rocked some coral-colored blush and a nude, glossy lip. She chose to accessorize with a large diamond choker around her neck.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s stunning figure is the product of a lot of hard work in the gym as well as a strict diet.

Loading...

Last year, Kim revealed that she had dropped 20 pounds after really committing herself to her fitness routine, and that she is feeling great because of it.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim previously dished to People.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” Kim added.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s world-famous curves by following the reality star on social media.