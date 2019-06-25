Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: A Memorial Service With A Killer In Their Midst

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 26 tease that Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death will have a severe impact on everyone who knew her. The young intern touched many people’s lives, and they will gather to honor her memory, per Highlight Hollywood.

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) was deeply affected by the news that his niece had died. He called his boss, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and let him know of the tragic event. Justin’s sister had told him that Emma’s car had gone off Mulholland and crashed into a ravine. Bill assured him that he was on his way to him. Justin and Bill have always been close, and it’s nice that he can rely on Bill to be there for him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the Avant, Logan, Forrester, Spectra, and Spencer families will gather to pay tribute to Emma. They will mourn the death of a loved one, particularly because she was so young and talented. They will also be shocked that she passed away so suddenly.

Traditionally, memorial services are held at the Forrester mansion, and it seems likely that her work colleagues will pay their last respects there. Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) have always made their place available for functions such as these, and it appears as if they will welcome everyone into their home again.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, an accusation of murder is made. pic.twitter.com/GPpeij0rUJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 25, 2019

While the speeches are being made, Emma’s killer will be in their midst. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Thomas rammed into Emma’s car and deliberately ran her off the road. After her car went over the guardrail, the designer calmly got out of his own vehicle and watched Emma die with a smirk on his face. He did not call for help or even check if she was still alive.

Instead, Thomas made his way to Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) cabin. He startled the blonde because he entered without knocking, but claimed that he heard her tell him to come in. When her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), called her to inform her of Emma’s death, Thomas pretended to be shocked. Of course, he was only too willing to comfort Hope, who was devastated by the news.

However, certain people are already suspicious of Thomas’ actions. Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will question Thomas about his whereabouts. Perhaps they should seek to keep a low profile around the killer lest they suffer the same fate.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.