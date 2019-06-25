Lady Gaga Flaunts Sexy Legs In Nothing But T-Shirt & Boots

Lady Gaga showed off her fabulous figure when she stepped out for a performance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Lady Gaga showed off a lot of skin in a skimpy, little outfit as she arrived back at her hotel following the performance. The singer wore nothing but an oversized, Green Day t-shirt and a pair of black, knee-high boots for the outing.

The racy ensemble allowed fans to get a peek at the singer’s stunning, lean legs as well as a few of her tattoos.

Gaga was seen tugging on the hem of the shirt to make sure it stayed down as she headed inside but stopped to interact with some of her fans who had gathered to see her along the way.

The singer had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a high ponytail on top of her head and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Gaga donned a full face of makeup in the paparazzi photos, which included a darkened brow, bronzed glow, and thick lashes. She also added to her glam look a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip.

Gaga added multiple gold chains with letter pendants around her neck to accessorize and carried a pair of sunglasses in her hand as she headed toward her hotel.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga’s name has been back in the media as of late following the split between her A Star is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper, and his longtime love, Irina Shayk.

Some fans are convinced that Gaga and Cooper had a romantic connection while filming the movie and that they may even eventually go public with their romance.

Meanwhile, sources tell Metro that the singer may be at least partly to blame for the couple’s split.

“Bradley’s relationship with baby mama Irina began to really fall apart when he started filming with Gaga and she accused him numerous times of cheating on her with his co-star,” an insider revealed.

“Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all,” the source added, revealing that Cooper and Shayk would often “fight whenever they were together.”

Neither Bradley Cooper nor Irina Shayk has officially commented on their breakup, or if a Lady Gaga romance had anything to do with the shocking split.