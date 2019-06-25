American ‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Celebrates ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’ In Sizzling Red Bikini

Antje Utgaard is happiest when the sun is out and shining, and she uses every opportunity to make the best of it while celebrating it with her Instagram fans. That is exactly what the Playboy model did late on the weekend when she took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in a skimpy, fiery bikini that puts her famous curves on full display, driving her followers into a frenzy.

In the photo in question, the Wisconsin beauty is posing on a sandy beach in Minneapolis — as indicated by the geotag she included with her post — while wearing a bright red two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle top. The straps tie behind the model’s neck and behind her back. She teamed her top with a matching string bikini thong that ties on her sides, sitting slightly high on her frame, helping accentuate her voluptuous lower body while emphasizing her wide, full hips. According to the tag she shared with her post, the swimsuit she is rocking is by Bahimi Beachwear.

Utgaard is posing with her back to the camera in a way that puts her derriere front and center. Further accentuating her “buns,” the 24-year-old bombshell placed her hands right under her backside in a cheeky pose.

Utgaard is posing with her legs slightly apart as she looks at the camera from over her right shoulder, flashing a big, bright smile at the viewer. She is wearing her blonde tresses swept to the side and down as they cascade to her lower back.

The post, which Utgaard shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 24,000 likes and more than 245 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share how they feel about the sultry photo, while sharing their admiration for the model.

“The HOTTEST thing on the beach,” one user raved.

“You are perfect,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

Utgaard, who was featured on the 2019 Maxim Hot 100, comes from a small Midwestern town of just 500, where her family owned a successful chicken hatchery business, she said in an interview with Men’s Journal. She first pursued dancing before finding her true passion in modeling, she further told the magazine.

While Playboy has crowned her as the next Kate Upton, the model doesn’t want to be compared with others, preferring to be seen as unique and free to carve her own path.