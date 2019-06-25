Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jack & Jennifer Share An Intense Moment

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, June 15, reveal that there will be some big decisions made by the people of Salem early in the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) reach out to her former husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

Jennifer will tell Jack that Dr. Rolf’s diary has officially been found, and that he can get his memory back if he were to take the serum that the mad scientist documented in his journal. This will likely be a big decision for Jack, who hasn’t had his memory for a very long time.

After Jack’s death, he was given the resurrection serum and has been living with no memories of his former life. He met up with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), who has been exploiting and manipulating him ever since. Eve convinced Jack to return to Salem, marry her, and even run for mayor.

She’s been pulling the strings on his life since they reconnected, including keeping him away from his family members, like the love of his life Jennifer and their son, JJ (Casey Moss).

However, it may finally be time for Jack to remember everything if he chooses to take the serum and regain the memories of his life in Salem before Eve.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Eve seek out Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and make him an interesting and surprising offer. Perhaps she will ask her old friend to become the brand new district attorney in Salem since she’s holding all of the cards as the new police commissioner who is also married to the mayor.

In addition, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will agree to officiate the wedding of his brother Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) and Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey). Eric has been put in an awkward position, as just a few weeks ago he was confessing his love for Sarah, and now he’s set to marry her off to his brother.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will overhear a shocking conversation. Kate has been trying to figure out what is going on with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), as her behavior has been more than bizarre since she returned to Salem. However, she may soon get a clue.

Fans can see more of the drama on Days of Our Lives by tuning in weekday afternoons on NBC.