Kelly Ripa’s Beach Bikini Body Gets Noticed: ‘Damn Sis’

Kelly Ripa’s super-ripped body has been a talking point for years. The 48-year-old’s June 25 Instagram picture is getting some major attention, though. While the Live with Kelly and Ryan! star had been snapped in a candid moment and didn’t seem out to flaunt her body, the camera had taken in both her bikini and the killer muscles underneath it.

Kelly’s tiny white two-piece is now throwing the All My Children actress some major praise.

“Damn sis,” came from 21 Jump Street actress Holly Robinson Peete.

“God i need to starve myself and do 1000 squats” was another comment.

Low as Kelly’s body fat may be, her small frame does appear healthy. This mother of three’s workout philosophies might come on the hardcore side, but her balanced approach to fitness and nutrition is well known. Other comments said the blonde she looked “amazing” alongside being “gorgeous as always.”

Given that Kelly’s picture had shown a stunning beach setting and the caption had included family mentions, fans also commented on the star’s nearest and dearest. Ultimately, though, many of the responses centered around the stunner’s sensational looks.

“Damn your [sic] beautiful. Your body is amazing. I’m jealous of your hubby. Lol,” one user wrote.

Kelly’s update had, indeed, mentioned her husband Mark Consuelos – not directly, though. A hashtag suggesting that Mark was present was used. Kelly’s daughter Lola Grace was confirmed as the photographer.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Kelly’s muscular beach snap also raked in a celebrity comment from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna. Lisa’s note wound up turning into a bit of a back-and-forth conversation.

“I would do anything for legs like this!!!! Anything,” Lisa wrote.

“@lisarinna um please see mirror immediately,” Kelly replied.

Loading...

Comments also came in from users in French as Kelly had used the European language in her caption. Fans speculated that Kelly might be on French shores, although no geotag had been provided.

With her super-youthful looks and gym-honed body, Kelly does seem to be defying her age. That, in itself, proves a major headline-maker amid Hollywood’s famous faces. Friends star Jennifer Aniston is renowned for her youthful looks at the age of 50. Likewise known for looking younger than their years are 45-year-old Kate Beckinsale and 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian. Much like Kelly, all are famed for their active lifestyles.

Kelly’s beach snap racked up over 22,000 likes within just one hour of going live. Kelly has 2.4 million Instagram followers.