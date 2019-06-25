Duncan Hunter, Jr., Indicted Congressman, Had Affairs With Multiple Lobbyists, DOJ Says

Duncan Hunter, Jr., a Republican Congressman from California, was indicted in August 2018, along with his wife, on charges that they had misappropriated campaign funds. Per The Justice Department, the Hunters were charged with more than 60 counts, including conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, wire fraud, falsification of records, prohibited use of campaign contributions and aiding and abetting.

Last week Margaret Hunter changed her plea to guilty, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, per The Intelligencer.

Now, there is more bad news for the Congressman — The Department of Justice has released documents alleging that Hunter had extramarital affairs with multiple women, including lobbyists and Capitol Hill staffers.

Per the documents, as cited on Twitter by USA Today correspondent Brad Heath, Hunter used money from his campaign funds to “carry out a series of intimate relationships,” all of whom were “involved in politics.” Some of the individuals were lobbyists, while others were congressional staffers. At one point, the Justice Department said, Hunter took a lobbyist on a skiing vacation that was paid for with campaign funds. On another occasion, Hunter went on a “double date road trip” with a lobbyist and another member of Congress.

The documents also assailed Hunter for claiming that his prosecution is “politically motivated” and the action of “The Deep State”; Hunter, of course, is being prosecuted by the Trump Administration’s Justice Department.

That assertion has received support in the past from none other than the president of the United States. In a tweet last September 3, Trump ripped his then-attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for the indictments of Hunter and another Congressman, Chris Collins of New York, who was indicted for insider trading last year.

“Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department,” the president tweeted. “Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time.”

Duncan Hunter's wife pleads guilty to conspiring with husband to use campaign funds for personal use @CNN https://t.co/1FxwJwSRiP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 13, 2019

Loading...

Per Factcheck, the tweet was factually inaccurate. The investigation into Collins’ insider trading began after Trump became president, and while the Hunter probe began during the Obama Administration, the Trump Administration handled the investigation for a longer period of time. Furthermore, the tweet was assailed by those who thought Trump was implying that his attorney general should look the other way at wrongdoing by political allies.

Both Hunter and Collins were re-elected in 2018, after their indictments, and both remain members of Congress.

In addition to the accusations of financial impropriety, Duncan Hunter drew fire in May for admitting, per Splinter News, that while serving in Iraq, he had posed for photos with dead bodies. The accusation that another soldier had done so, and that President Trump was considering pardoning him, was in the news at the time.