Donald Trump Calls Biden A Liar Over Obama Endorsement And Suggests He’s In Poor Health

Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden on Monday, accusing the former vice president of lying about his lack of endorsement from former President Barack Obama and saying that he questions Biden’s health. According to an interview with The Hill, Trump thinks Biden is hiding something and that he seems “different” these days.

While speaking with Hill.TV at the White House, the president weighed in on the fact that Obama has yet to endorse Biden for president in the upcoming 2020 race.

“How he doesn’t get President Obama to endorse him — there has to be some reason why he’s not endorsing him,” Trump said. “He was the vice president. They seem to have gotten along. And how President Obama’s not endorsing him is rather a big secret.”

Trump has declined to endorse his own vice president in a possible run for president in 2024. When pushed on the question, Trump said that he couldn’t make a decision on who to endorse because 2024 was so far out. He added that he didn’t know if Pence would run or who would run against him, so he couldn’t make a call at this point.

Trump went on to accuse Biden of lying when he said that he asked Obama to not endorse him.

“Then he goes and lies and said, ‘I asked the president not to endorse me.’ Give me a break,” Trump said.

Trump says that Biden made the claim because he is “embarrassed” that Obama hasn’t offered his endorsement, so he lied about asking to not be endorsed. The president suggested that perhaps Obama “knows something,” which is why he opted not to endorse Biden.

After addressing the lack of nomination, Trump then turned to the question of Biden’s health.

“I think he’s off. He’s different. We’ve all known him a long time. I’ve seen him for a long time. Frankly, he looks different, he sounds different, and he thinks different. Other than that, I hope he does very well,” Trump said.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump campaign cuts ties with pollsters after a leaked March internal poll found him trailing presidential candidate Joe Biden in 11 key states. pic.twitter.com/Ury7pBiBkP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 16, 2019

It’s not the first time that Trump has called Biden’s health into question. Earlier this month, Trump called Biden “weak mentally,” according to Fox News.

Trump slammed Biden after the former vice president called him a threat to America, saying that the politician is “slower” than he once was and he acts differently than he used to, echoing the comments that he made to The Hill.

Recent polls show Biden leading Trump by a healthy margin in a hypothetical 2020 election, which has prompted the president to ramp up his attacks against his potential opponent in the race in recent days.