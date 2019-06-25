Lais Ribeiro Puts Her Dangerous Curves On Display In Black Lingerie In New Instagram Video

Lais Ribeiro’s latest Instagram upload is getting pulses racing.

On Tuesday, June 25, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a steamy new video to her feed that is bringing some serious heat to the social media platform. In the clip, the 28-year-old’s 2.1 million followers were treated to watching two Polaroid photos develop at warp-speed. The finished product revealed two sizzling snaps of Lais posing in a set of very skimpy Victoria’s Secret lingerie that left nearly every inch of her flawless physique completely on display.

The first photo included in the clip — which was nearly finished developing at the start of the video — captured the Brazilian bombshell posing against a wall of photos with her curvaceous backside to the camera and a fierce, sensual look on her face. She rocked a sexy set of black lingerie that included a silky bra that clung tight to her voluptuous assets. On her lower half, the stunner sported Victoria’s Secret’s new Brazilian panty, and it certainly left very little to the imagination. The cheeky number exposed the babe’s curvy booty almost in its entirety, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

In the second Polaroid, Lais instead posed with her front half to the camera, though it was cut off at her neck and thighs for a closeup look at her lingerie-clad torso. The model wore the same bra-and-panty set in the snap, this time revealing what it looks like on the opposite side. Lais tugged at the thick, bedazzled waistband, pulling it even higher on her waist to draw attention to her flat midsection and rock-hard abs, and expose even more of her famous derriere.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model were certainly delighted by her latest upload. At the time of this writing, the clip has already been viewed more than 39,000 times and has racked up over 12,000 likes. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment Lais on her jaw-dropping display.

“So hot,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

Loading...

Lais recently traveled back to her native Brazil with the clothing brand Revolve to celebrate its new Camila Coelho collection along with a number of other models, including fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes. According to her Twitter account, however, the model has since left the South American country and has made her way to the Philippines, though it is unclear yet as to whether it is for work or vacation.