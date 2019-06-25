Kelly Ripa Shows Off Killer Bikini Body On The Beach

Kelly Ripa is known for having one of the most ripped bodies in Hollywood. The Live with Kelly and Ryan! star may be 48, but she’s proving that age is just a number.

On June 25, Kelly sent Instagram a beach update. It showed this mother of three rocking a tiny white two-piece accessorized by a sheer white cover-up. Opting out of a flaunting pose, Kelly seemed to have been snapped in a candid moment. Shot in semi-profile, the star appeared to be tying the linen jacket and reaching for its waist clasp. With her eyes downwards and her blonde hair covering her face, Kelly’s features were barely visible. Her killer body is another story, though. The former All My Children actress’ super-toned and built legs were on full show – likewise her sculpted shoulders and muscular arms.

A simple caption from Kelly came in French. It mentioned her being “under the sun” alongside confirmation that she was with her husband Mark Consuelos. Likewise, she tagged their daughter Lola Consuelos as the photographer.

Kelly and Mark are known for being one of the longest-lasting couples in show business – their marriage spans over 23 years. Together, the couple share three children.

Kelly’s insane body is a hot topic. Despite approaching the age of 50, this workout queen keeps herself in tip-top shape. Her pint-sized frame may lack height, but Kelly’s muscles more than make up for it. Earlier this year, Kelly opened up to The Cut about her training, as Hollywood Life reports.

“I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m.”

Kelly also revealed she attends SoulCycle classes and goes running in Central Park, New York City. As fans will know, Kelly’s mornings come with an early start – Kelly’s interview confirmed the star gets out of bed as early as 5.30 a.m.

Loading...

Given Kelly’s snap om Tuesday, it looks like her workouts are paying off. Comments were left from members of the general public alongside celebrities. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Rinna left a note suggesting envy over Kelly’s legs.

Kelly has 2.4 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her account.