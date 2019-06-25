‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Heats Up Instagram With Bikini Photo From Mykonos

Kelsey Merritt has spent the last several days shooting in sunny Greece, and she finally shared a snippet of the results with her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a photo of herself posing in a whimsical bikini top that puts her fit figure on display, while also complementing her unique beauty.

In the snapshot in question, the Filipino-American model is featured lying on her back, with her head in another model’s lap. She rocks a romantic, pastel floral two-piece bikini that consists of an underwire top with two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders. The low-cut neckline plunges deep into her chest, putting her cleavage at the center of the photo. As indicated by the geotag Merritt included with the post, the photo was captured by photographer Cameron Hammond in the famous island of Mykonos.

Merritt — who last year made history by becoming the first Filipino model to ever walk the Victoria’s Secret runway — has her face toward the camera as she shoots a fierce gaze at the viewer, with her lips slightly parted in a seductive, yet romantic way. Her dark tresses are swept over her head and down, as her hair cascades around her face and onto the lap of her female companion. She appears to be wearing very light, neutral-colored makeup, embracing a more natural look that highlights her dark eyes and nose freckles.

While Merritt didn’t say what brand she was shooting a campaign for, Hammond shared a photo of Merritt and two other models to his own Instagram page, in which he pointed out that they were in Mykonos with TRIANGL. The brand of swimwear, in fact, shared a photo of Merritt in this same bikini top, which, according to its website, is called the Saria – Histeria.

The post, which Merritt shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 70,000 likes and had just shy of 150 comments within a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and also to ask her about her bikini.

Loading...

“Where’s the bathing suit from? Love it,” one user wrote.

“Soooo gorgeous. Where is the bikini from?” another fan also asked.

“You are a moon shining in the sky,” a third user raved.