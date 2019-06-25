Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Shares Sultry Topless Throwback Photo On Instagram And Fans Are Drooling

Model, actress, and entrepreneur Elizabeth Hurley recently turned 54-years-old, and she is still as stunning as ever. She loves to share throwback photos from earlier in her career, and a new one she just posted has her fans in awe.

While Hurley often shares throwback shots and bikini photos via her regular Instagram page, this latest one was on her Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram page. Liz didn’t add any context in the caption detailing when the photo was taken. However, it was a fabulous shot that generated plenty of buzz.

The snap Hurley shared showed her topless with her long hair cascading down over her shoulders and breasts. She had on a heavy makeup look for her eyes, and some of her hair was pulled back into a high half-ponytail. Liz gave a sultry look toward the photographer, and the shot definitely made an impact.

This wasn’t a full-length shot, but it did go low enough to show off Hurley’s flat tummy and a hint of her hourglass figure. Liz was clearly younger in this throwback photo, but her fans noted that she is still as gorgeous now as she ever was.

Hurley doesn’t have as many people following her swimwear social media page as her regular Instagram page, but people still embraced this topless throwback. Within just a few hours, more than 9,000 people had liked the post and nearly 200 had also commented.

One of Hurley’s fans noted that he thought Liz has gotten better with age like a fine wine, adding that he thinks she is stunning now. Another noted that this was Liz’s best bikini by far, obviously greatly appreciating the artistic topless look.

Some of Liz’s followers noted that they felt this was her greatest look ever, with a clear consensus that this was a stunning look. Hurley did tag Elle magazine in the post, so it seems this is from a shoot she did for the publication some years ago.

As The Mirror recently noted, Hurley continues to defy the idea of aging. It’s virtually impossible for people to believe she just turned 54, as she looks absolutely incredible in her bikinis and in topless shots like this, even for someone in their 30s.

Elizabeth Hurley can still rock a topless look or revealing bikini just as well as she did decades ago, and her fans never tire of seeing pics like these. Liz is her swimwear line’s best model, with this latest Instagram post clearly explaining why that is.