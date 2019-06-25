Australian Model Gabby Epstein Spills Out Of Minuscule White Bikini In New Photo

Gabby Epstein has shared yet another sizzling bikini snap to her Instagram feed, much to the delight of her millions of followers.

On Monday, June 24, the Australian bombshell revealed to her fans that she “woke up in Puerto Rico,” and was already dressed for the beach. Before getting some sun, however, the model found the perfect opportunity to snap a sexy selfie from her hotel room, which she shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — and they certainly took notice of it.

The social media sensation sent pulses racing in a minuscule white bikini that popped against her perfectly bronzed skin and hardly contained her voluptuous assets. The babe spilled out of her tiny triangle-style top, exposing an insane amount of cleavage from every direction. Though the photo was framed to mostly capture her from the chest up, a glimpse at Gabby’s flat midsection and rock hard abs was still in eyesight in the snap, and fans could certainly assume that the bottom half of her bikini was equally-as-risque as the top half.

To add to her barely-there ensemble, Gabby wore a puka shell choker around her neck, which she layered with three more delicate gold chains. Her signature blonde tresses were worn down in loose, beachy waves that cascaded over her shoulder and grazed her exposed chest. The model’s wavy locks perfectly framed her face, which was done up with a minimal makeup look consisting of a glossy lip, blush and highlighter for a dewy glow, and a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing green eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the stunner with love for her sexy new upload. Gabby’s photo racked up more than 58,000 likes in less than 20 hours of going live to Instagram. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to compliment the babe on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Looking beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “an angel.”

“Such a babe,” commented a third.

Loading...

Gabby also indulged her fans in a few glimpses of her trip on her Instagram Stories. On Monday evening, the model was joined by a group of fans for a delicious dinner, while on Tuesday it appeared that they were all hard at work for a new campaign. One short video clip showed the blonde bombshell posing on a tennis court while sporting an itty-bitty black bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous curves.