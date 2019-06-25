Jameela Jamil Slams Kim Kardashian’s New Body Makeup Line, Says She’d ‘Rather Make Peace’ With Her Flaws

Actress Jameela Jamil is not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s newest endeavor, reported The Daily Mail. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced the release of her new body makeup line on Friday in a promotional video posted to popular social media site Twitter, earning her a disapproving message from the actress, known for starring in The Good Place.

Kim posted a tweet in which she announced that her KKW Beauty Body Collection was set to launch on June 21 at midnight. The short promotional video features a model spreading the body makeup on various parts of her skin and revealing how it works to cover up undesirable marks and skin features.

Jameela’s response on the promo video was less than thrilled.

“Hard pass. God d**** the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets… I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema. Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the a***. Save money and time and give yourself a d*** break.”

Many Twitter users agreed with the actress’s comment, thanking her for taking a stand against the idea of women needing to cover up all of their flaws at all times.

One supporter wrote, “Literally thank you!! We don’t need to be doing all this.”

However, not everyone agreed with Jameela and some even thought she was being too harsh with Kim, commenting that while body makeup isn’t for everyone, some people may greatly benefit from it. Others thought that Jameela was unnecessarily involving herself in something that wasn’t a big deal, especially since Kim was not forcing anyone to buy her products.

One Twitter user stood up for Kim, writing “I think it’s harder for some people to simply ‘make peace’ with their scars and stretch marks. Kim herself suffers from psoriasis and it can make people incredibly self-conscious. If they want to put body make up on, they should be left to do so…”

Loading...

Kim has been open with the public about her struggle with psoriasis, recently taking to Instagram to share that while she isn’t insecure about her skin anymore, there are still days in which she wants to just cover it all up. In her post, she wrote that she tends to bruise easily and has visible veins, revealing that her body foundation has been her secret for over a decade.

This is not the first time that Jameela has openly criticized the Kardashian family — in the past, she has accused them of promoting unrealistic beauty standards on various occasions.