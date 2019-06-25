Michael Jackson Estate Commemorates 10th Anniversary Of ‘Gifted’ And ‘Extraordinary’ Singer’s Death

Michael Jackson’s estate released a statement on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the King of Pop’s death on June 25, 2009 from acute propofol intoxication. Billboard reports that Jackson was 50 and preparing for a comeback concert, This Is It, at London’s O2 Arena before he died of cardiac arrest.

“Ten years ago today, the world lost a gifted artist and extraordinary humanitarian. The entire global community joined in grieving during a powerful and emotional memorial service witnessed by more people than had ever viewed a live event before.”

“United in grief, the world wept not only at the loss of an artistic genius but at the void left by the loss of a father, son and brother,” the statement continues before highlighting the influence that Jackson’s music has left on music, dance, fashion, and art.

Jackson’s legacy has been tainted by the release of Leaving Neverland, the documentary film that shines a light on the singer’s alleged sexual abuse of Wade Robson and James Safechuck from the ages of 10 and 7, respectively. Although some believe that the accusations prove Jackson’s proclivity for abusing young boys, others claim it’s a blatant cash-grab based on false accusations.

The Jackson estate’s lawyers, John Branca and Howard Weitzman, recently revealed their negative reaction to Leaving Neverland, and Branca even suggested that it’s racist.

“There’s a large segment of the press that doesn’t care whether Michael is innocent or guilty because it’s not controversial enough. In the end, I really believe it’s a form of racism.”

REMEMBERING THE KING OF POP: Today marks the 10-year anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death. https://t.co/NX7BHGEcdn pic.twitter.com/ugfrujRU1S — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) June 25, 2019

The “Smooth Criminal” singer’s former lawyer, Thomas Mesereau — who represented Jackson during a previous case that led to the singer being cleared of all charges — also defended him, and believes that the allegations won’t stick. He compared them to the 2004 allegations and believes that eventually, they will be forgotten and fail to leave a mark on Jackson’s legacy.

But Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed stands behind the film and everything it portrays. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Reed remains convinced that Robson and Safechuck experienced psychological and physical seduction at the hands of Jackson, and although Jackson didn’t act violent toward them, Reed claims that he treated the children as sexualized adults as he gradually lured them into sexual relationships.

Most recently, Killing Michael Jackson aired on Saturday and focused on the circumstances surrounding Jackson’s death, including the actions of Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for his role in administering the sedative anesthetic that ending up causing Jackson’s death.