Jenelle Evans Walks Into Court Silently With Husband After Celebrating His Birthday Over The Weekend

On Tuesday morning, Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason were back in court for their ongoing custody battle. In May, the couple lost custody of their kids and have been in and out of court in an attempt to regain it. TMZ caught the couple walking into court silently on Tuesday.

Jenelle wore a vertical striped shirt with tan pants and brown shoes. She wore her hair down and carried a stack of folders under her left arm. Her husband David was by her side as they walked into the building.

The couple’s children were removed from their care last month after David allegedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. Jenelle’s son Kaiser was placed in the care of his father, Nathan Griffith. The daughter that the couple share, Ensley, was placed in the care of Jenelle’s mother Barbara. Barbara has maintained custody of Jenelle’s oldest son Jace for the past few years. Also living with the couple was David’s daughter Maryssa. Following the removal of the children, Maryssa was placed in the care of her maternal grandmother.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following the dog incident, the Columbus County Animal Shelter reportedly received upwards of 5,000 calls from concerned Teen Mom 2 fans. However, the animal shelter explained that the case is out of their hands since the dog was reportedly killed. The case reportedly then gets turned over to the sheriff’s department.

It was after the incident that Jenelle was let go from the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2. The mom of three had been sharing her story on the show for nearly a decade when the decision was made to let her go. Jenelle’s replacement for the show has already been named. Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will join the show for Season 9B.

Prior to the Tuesday court battle, the couple celebrated David Eason’s birthday at home. According to a report from Us Weekly, Jenelle shared pictures of the seafood feast the pair had in honor of David turning 31. The photo showed the food, which appeared to be jambalaya with crawfish, shrimp, corn on the cob, and potatoes. Jenelle didn’t share any photos of the couple, but according to a recent report from The Inquisitr, she did share a video of the chickens on their property. Jenelle posted the video, which showed over a dozen chickens and two ducks.

With the video, she shared the caption, “chickens everywhere.”