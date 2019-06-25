Cardi B Goes ‘Big Red’ In Corset & Thigh Boots As Lap Dance Video Hits 10 Million Views

Cardi B is on a roll. The “Money Bag” rapper made major headlines for her weekend BET Awards performance – the Instagram video of Cardi giving her husband Offset an onstage lap dance has hit 10 million views, per The Inquisitr.

Another day, another look seems to be the vibe for this 26-year-old. Following her June 24 video, the rapper took to Instagram today for a likewise fiery update. This snap didn’t come with any music or backup dancers, though. The photo showed Cardi standing on an outdoor path framed by flowering greenery. The foliage was, however, getting a racy injection from the star’s outfit.

Cardi appeared color-coordinated. Bold reds from her peep-toe and thigh-high boots matched “BURGER” lettering across her tan-colored upper. The mother of one was donning an unusual corset-and-shirt combo. With fatigue elements, the Army-style look came complete with padded details around the waist and a bust-enhancing bra structure. With her thighs on-show and hints of her chest visible, Cardi looked nothing short of sensational.

The rapper’s off-guard facial expression only added to the effect – instead of looking raunchily at the camera, the Invasion of Privacy star seemed taken aback. Her red lips were slightly parted. A similarly glam finish manifested from a high ponytail in blacks, long nails, and a full face of makeup.

Fans are loving it.

“Does that say BURGER orrrrr,” one fan wrote.

“Honey the Hip pads said hello” was another comment.

Elsewhere, a fan couldn’t seem to avoid referencing Cardi’s highly publicized feud with Queen rapper Nicki Minaj.

“Cardi b is better then [sic] nicki Minaj ya’ll can’t lie,” they wrote.

Today’s look may not have sent out Cardi’s eye-popping cleavage, but her recent BET Awards performance did. The New Yorker took to the stage in a revealing green-and-gold outfit – while chaps flaunted Cardi’s rear, her glittering gold bra sent fans the star’s chest. Sunday night also saw Cardi walk away with two awards. She won Album of the Year and best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

This fast-rising sensation now comes with all the popularity in the world. From her epic Instagram rants to her quippy lyrics, Cardi is proving to be hip-hop’s woman of the moment. The once-impoverished star’s life may now come with private jets and Louis Vuitton, but Cardi has a way of keeping it real. Her social media monologues offer much-welcomed humor alongside references to harder times.

Cardi’s update today had racked up over 700,000 likes within one hour of going live. Cardi has 46.1 million Instagram followers.