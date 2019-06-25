Alexina Graham Flaunts Deep Cleavage In Plunging Red Dress On Instagram

Alexina Graham’s latest look is sure to turn some heads.

On Tuesday, June 25, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a sizzling new photo to her Instagram feed that brought some serious heat to the social media platform. The upload included two looks at the same selfie, sending temperatures twice as high.

In the first snap of the upload, Alexina revealed a glimpse of her latest sexy ensemble to her 637,000 Instagram followers. The 29-year-old stunned in a tight dress that hugged her famous curves in all the right ways. Its daring v-neckline revealed that the babe opted to go braless underneath the garment, thus flaunting an insane amount of cleavage. The plunging cut also offered a hint of her flat midsection, which was accentuated by a thick belt that tied high around her waist.

Part two of the post was the same photo, though this time in color to reveal that Alexina’s dress was of a bright, cherry red color that popped against her porcelain skin.

The model wore her signature red tresses down in loose, messy waves. Some of her locks were pinned back to one side of her head to stay out of her face, revealing the long, beaded chain earrings she wore for a bit of bling. Though other wisps of her hair fell in front of her face, it wasn’t enough to hide the glamorous makeup look that she sported in the shot, which consisted of a brown smokey eye, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her blue eyes pop.

Fans of the British bombshell went absolutely wild for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the set of snaps have already racked up more than 15,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well, where they left tons of compliments for Alexina’s stunning display.

“Simply gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said that they “love this look.”

“You’re so beautiful,” commented a third.

Alexina is one of the newest members of the Victoria’s Secret Angels, and recently showed off her modeling skills for the brand with a number of very sexy snaps that her fans went absolutely crazy for. As The Inquisitr previously reported, last week the stunner shared a jaw-dropping photo of her rocking both a sexy pink cutout bodysuit, as well as a pair of cheeky pink panties that left very little to the imagination and sent her followers into a frenzy.