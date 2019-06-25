Lady Gaga Challenges Fans To Never Give Up During Historic Apollo Show

Lady Gaga challenged her fans to never give up on their dreams during a historic homecoming show at the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, where she recalled her life as a struggling artist who, after years of hard work, found herself on the road to “a f**king Oscar.”

It was the first time Gaga played the theater to a packed house of fans and celebrity contemporaries, which included Amy Poehler, Neil Patrick Harris, and Clive Davis, as well as the SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners who won their way into the invitation-only show, reported E! Entertainment Television.

“Thank you, Apollo Theater. What a historical moment for me in my life,” the singer said, as reported by the entertainment news outlet. “Whatever it matters to the world, I don’t know, but for me, this is my personal history, and I see all your beautiful faces.”

Gaga spoke about her tough beginnings as a musician after dropping out of her studies at New York University to try and make it as a singer and songwriter. She revealed she spent her time writing about things that mattered to her, never believing that her wildest dreams could come true, much less winning one of the highest awards in the entertainment industry as a testament to her craft.

Gaga, who won an Oscar for Best Original Song for A Star is Born’s “Shallow” alongside Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, and Mark Ronson in 2019, said that when she was floundering, she could have only dreamed of the blessings that would be bestowed on her.

“I put my head down and got back to work and then I looked up one day and I had a f**king Oscar in my hand.”

Gaga also spoke about the significance of performing in New York City during Pride Month, which ends on June 30. She celebrated what she called a spirit of acceptance, tolerance, courage, and the right to be seen as oneself.

The entertainer was recently in the news after her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper’s surprising split from Irina Shayk, his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his daughter. While fans speculate that Cooper’s single status will clear the plate for the couple to recreate the steamy chemistry they had on-camera for A Star is Born and during their unforgettable Oscars performance, neither Gaga nor Cooper has commented on moving forward into a new relationship.

However, there is one person close to the twosome who would love to see them get together. Shangela, who co-starred in the film with the duo, claimed that “people deserve love” and is hopeful that both Gaga and Cooper find it, reported Entertainment Tonight.

CNN reported that the show will air in its entirety on SiriusXM Hits 1, Howard Stern’s Howard 101, and Pandora.