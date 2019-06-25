Donald Trump Denies Assaulting E. Jean Carroll: ‘She’s Not My Type’

Donald Trump spoke with The Hill on Monday and when he was asked about the allegations that he sexually assaulted writer E. Jean Carroll, he vehemently denied the accusations, saying that she wasn’t his type.

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” the president said.

Trump has accused Carroll of lying in the past, and he repeated his claim that not only is she not telling the truth but that he doesn’t know the columnist.

“Totally lying. I don’t know anything about her,” he said. “I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her. She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.”

Carroll responded to the statement in an interview with CNN shortly after the interview was published.

“I love that I’m not his type,” she said.

Trump often uses the explanation that his accusers are unattractive as proof that he didn’t assault them. He called one accuser, Jessica Leeds, “not his first choice” as he mocked her appearance.

“He’s denied all 15 women who have come forward,” Carroll said. “He denies, he turns it around, he threatens and he attacks.”

"I love that I'm not his type," says E. Jean Carroll, responding to Pres. Trump's public denial of her accusation that he sexually assaulted her in a dressing room 23 years ago. https://t.co/H5XN1B1DWF pic.twitter.com/3jDD4FaL4B — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 25, 2019

Carroll says that she was assaulted by the president in an excerpt of her forthcoming book, which was published on Friday in New York Magazine. She says that she ran into Trump at the store Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan in the mid-1990s. The two had met before and they began speaking. She says that Trump asked for advice on buying a gift for a woman, and she suggested a handbag or hat.

From there, things took a turn. She says that he was thinking of purchasing lingerie and the two went into a dressing room together where he reportedly moved aggressively toward her. She says that he kissed her, pulled down her tights, and raped her in the dressing room.

She fought against him, according to her account, and ran out of the room. The entire thing was over in less than three minutes, she says.

Loading...

Trump denied the account shortly after it came to light, saying that he had never met the Elle columnist, but images surfaced shortly after his denial showing the two together.

Trump also dismissed the photo and repeated that he didn’t know the writer.

“Standing with my coat on in a line — give me a break — with my back to the camera. I have no idea who she is,” he said.