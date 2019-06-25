Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Slamming Body In Busty Insta-Snaps

Emily Ratajkowski’s goddess-like body is now world-famous. The 28-year-old supermodel turns heads in the street, but her Instagram updates are just as much of a talking point. EmRata’s latest posts are showing off her slamming body, new merchandise, and all-around beauty.

On June 25, EmRata updated her account. The model had sent out snaps of herself dressed head-to-toe in her Inamorata lingerie and swimwear line. While the brunette’s trademark bikinis weren’t on show, her killer physique was. The model was wearing a red halterneck crop top and long matching skirt and both were clingy enough to be showcasing some serious curves.

The first photo showed this doe-eyed stunner shot in profile. Ratajkowski was seated amid a red backdrop matching her apparel. The low-key feel of bare feet and minimal makeup only seemed to enhance the effect. Emily’s muscular back and shoulders were on full show. A quick swipe to the right ups the ante, though. Here, Emily had been photographed looking right into the camera in a full-frontal pose. With her hands on the floor and her head cocked to the side, the model displayed the top’s racier side. The braless look sent fans a hefty dose of cleavage, but the snap was impeccably classy.

This sensation rarely lands negative comments.

“I love u queen,” one fan wrote in response to the update.

“This is so good” was another comment.

Emily’s update today came as an announcement. Inamorata’s new drop appears to have had its founder going to some serious trouble to pick out the apparel’s shades.

EmRata’s self-promotion of her own merchandise seems to be a smart move. Celebrity merch ranges might be a dime a dozen these days, but nailing the marketing is the key to success. Kylie Jenner has spent over three years using Instagram to promote her Kylie Cosmetics line. Big sister Kim Kardashian does similar for her KKW Beauty makeup products. Both have proven wildly popular.

Less about the lipsticks and more about the lingerie, Ratajkowski is one of the modeling world’s most devoted entrepreneurs. Continue her main modeling gigs she might, but this young wife works hard to ensure her Inamorata pieces remain at the forefront of her Instagram.

Today’s update appears to have proven popular. Emily and her comfortable-looking pieces had racked up over 202,000 likes within two hours of going live. Over 400 comments were left in that time frame.

“Such a gorgeous babe,” one fan wrote.

