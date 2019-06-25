Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled For Not Using Models With ‘Real’ Bodies In Shapewear Announcement

Kim Kardashian has just announced her latest line of shapewear, but some of her fans were disappointed that the models she used to showcase the new items had “fit” bodies.

On Tuesday, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star updated her Instagram account announcing the new line, called Kimono Solutionwear, as she shared three images from the collection that showcased women wearing different garments. The celebrity even flaunted her hourglass figure in a bodysuit while surrounded by other models wearing the items, but some of her followers were left wondering where the “real” women were.

“Of course all the pics is super fit women wearing them where’s the REAL women at that actually need these,” one follower said.

“Kim, can we see this shape wear on women who more weight to tame? I just feel like I can’t tell if it works if the women in the photo already has tamed bodies,” another fan asked.

“How about using a real natural woman’s body who has belly fat and cellulite. I wouldn’t be sold only because you got the flesh tone right put a bigger model who has real rolls in one of these things!” another said.

Another follower wanted to see fat models wearing the shapewear so women could see how it would hold up “rolls” and “two stomachs.”

While the figures of the women in photos looked fabulous, fans are hoping Kim will share photos of larger women wearing the items in the future.

Page Six reported that in a press release, the company said the “shape-enhancing underwear” would be available sometime in July. The garments will come in nine shades with sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL. There was no immediate information about how much the items would cost.

In her post, Kim said she had been passionate about shapewear for 15 years, adding that she had often struggled to make certain pieces work for her. In response, she decided to come up with her own brand that would work for everyone.

The pieces shown in the photos include a bra and panty set, a bodysuit and a pair of shorts, which has one leg shorter than the other for when wearing a skirt with a slit.

While the star was trolled for not showing curvier women in the garments, many followers expressed excitement for the line.

Fans wanting to keep up with when the shapewear will become available should follow Kim’s Twitter or Instagram accounts.