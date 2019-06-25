‘Basketball Wives’ Draya Michele Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Swimsuit As She Lays On The Floor

Basketball Wives LA alum Draya Michele took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday night to delight her followers with a sexy snap of herself stretched out on the floor dressed in just a skimpy bikini.

The model is featured lying on her back on the living room floor dressed in a tiny, red bikini that leaves little of her busty chest to the imagination. The angle of the shot puts her cleavage on full display while the eye is drawn next to her tiny waist and chiseled abdomen. As Draya lies down with one hip turned slightly to the side, viewers also get a glimpse of her famed, rounded booty.

The reality television star completed the sexy look with her long, dark tresses spilling down her back and over her shoulders and arms as she stretches them behind her head. She wears a touch of black eyeliner and mascara and has her lips painted a reddish-pink to match her bathing suit. The actress-turned-entrepreneur flashes her long, blue-painted nails while staring off at a distant point.

In the caption of her latest snap, Draya jokes around with her 7.4 million followers, telling them that there’s something in the photo that they’ve never seen in a pic of her before and never will again, asking them to identify what it is.

The brunette bombshell’s followers blew up the comment section with guesses as to what the mystery item would be, which ranged from a dried up chicken nugget in the bottom corner of the frame to a missing pinky fingernail and even the bizarre shape of the bottom of her right foot as she curls it up underneath her left leg.

One Instagram user guessed, “Is it your R Foot?? Lol. That looks so weird. The bottom of it just can’t be real.”

Another commented, “I zoomed in on your foot and it looked like a squashed roast chicken.”

Loading...

In response to users who guessed that the item was Draya’s missing fingernail, another follower joked, “Y’all keep talking bout her nail missing.. I only see one thing in this pic I’m trying to nail.”

Yet another Instagram user chimed in with, “I don’t think anyone cares about the nail at this point sis,” implying that the model’s beauty is not hindered at all by a missing fingernail.

While it doesn’t seem as if any of Draya’s followers came to a conclusive consensus as to which thing she was referring to in her caption, they had plenty of fun trying to guess what it was.