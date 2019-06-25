WWE Rumors: WWE Changes Up Plans For ‘Extreme Rules’ In Huge Way – Cuts Two Out Of WWE Title Angle

All of a sudden, every single thing has changed.

Kofi Kingston has had no shortage of opponents since winning the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 in April. He has faced off against numerous superstars and successfully defended his title every single time, but that may soon change. A new opponent appeared for Kingston on Monday Night Raw in the form of Samoa Joe, but that whole angle means two other superstars are left out in the cold.

At WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, Kingston defended his title against Dolph Ziggler who had only recently returned. A rematch between the two took place inside the steel cage at Stomping Grounds, but their feud was expected to continue a while longer.

The way things were rolling on SmackDown Live, it appeared as if Kevin Owens was going to be thrown into the WWE title picture, too. The Inquisitr recently reported that the Wells Fargo Center was even promoting a Triple Threat Match for the title at Extreme Rules, which would have Kingston defend against Owens and Ziggler.

All of that was just as recently as last week, but things can change very fast in WWE, and it appears as if they already have. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, Kingston is now in a program with Samoa Joe over the title and all other plans have been changed.

Last night on Monday Night Raw, Kingston defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in consecutive matches. As he was heading backstage, Samoa Joe came out of nowhere and beat down the WWE Champion without a hint of backing down or remorse.

Joe, who lost the WWE U.S. title to Ricochet on Sunday, appears to be the newest challenger to go after Kofi’s championship. This development does appear a bit confusing as it will likely set up that match at Extreme Rules instead of the proposed and rumored Triple Threat bout.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, that’s simply how things now are.

“[Kevin] Owens is out of the picture, he was supposed to be in it and Ziggler — we saw no sign of Dolph Ziggler at all.”

Owens was at least on Raw last night, but Ziggler was nowhere to be found. Meltzer went on to say that it is possible for Ziggler to show up tonight on SmackDown Live, but it probably won’t be for anything with Kingston or the WWE Championship.

According to Meltzer, “Kofi’s gotta be wrestling Joe.”

There have only been two matches officially announced for Extreme Rules and that means anything is possible over the next few weeks. By the way things transpired on Monday Night Raw, though, it does appear as if WWE is going in a different direction for Kofi Kingston’s next title defense.