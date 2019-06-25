Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, Claps Back At Trolls With Insanely Sexy Bikini Pic

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to coming under scrutiny in both his career and his personal life. However, that also applies to his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews. Mahomes and Matthews have been together since they attended Whitehouse High School in Texas. The two went their separate ways for college but through it all, they remained together and have actually already been dating for seven years.

But when you’re linked to one of the most popular stars in the NFL, you’re going to be the target of some internet trolls, and Matthews is learning that first hand. Last week, the fitness instructor decided that enough was enough with the bullies telling her boyfriend that he can “do better” and decided to clap back with two photos of herself in a bikini. The first image in the deck shows Matthews sitting on a white ledge that overlooks a California beach. The blonde-haired beauty poses with her legs in front of her while smiling and looking off into the distance.

Matthews’ bikini body is fully on display in the shot as she shows off her fit abs, arms, and legs in a tiny pink bikini. Mahomes’ girlfriend wears her long, blonde locks down as they flow in the wind and completes the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses. The second snap in the series is just as sexy as the first, with Brittany again posing on the ledge and slightly altering her pose. This time, she wears her hair in a top knot and smiles directly into the camera.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her followers with over 31,000 likes in addition to 1,700 comments. Some fans took to the post to applaud Brittany for clapping back, while others gushed over her amazing bikini body.

“That aggravates me that anyone would say that. You are smokin’ hot!!,” one follower commented.

“Nice pictures on the beach. Your boyfriend is super lucky to have you. Hope you are deleting the haters. #inspiring,” one more Instagram fan chimed in.

“OMG they are crazy!! Those abs alone show all of the time and work you put in to look so naturally pretty. Shame on the haters and lucky Mahomes,” another user wrote with a series of emoji.

Patrick Mahomes also commented on the photo with a set of looking eye emoji, as well as a flame emoji. Currently, Matthews is a fitness trainer and she also has her own website, where people can purchase her workout plan.

Even though there are a lot of haters who are against her, Brittany seems to be doing just fine.