Beth Chapman Is ‘Touch And Go,’ Say Sources Close To Reality Star

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman was recently admitted to the ICU at the Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii and placed in a medically-induced coma due to a purported choking emergency. Now, The Blast reports that sources close to Beth and her husband and co-star Duane “Dog” Chapman say that she is “touch and go” as she remains in the coma.

Doctors reportedly put Beth into her medically-induced coma to help her recover from the choking incident, which prevented her from being able to “catch her breath.” After Beth arrived at the hospital, she received a ventilation tube to help her breathing, and doctors are continuing to treat her with oxygen while her family and loved ones stand by her side and pray for her recovery.

As cited by The Blast, Dog took to social media over the weekend to ask fans to pray for Beth.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

Beth’s daughter, Bonnie, also took to social media to gave a small update to fans.

“There’s not much of an update I can give, I can say she’s getting good care. I know you guys wanted more, but y’know it’s a coma, much much [sic] can be updated.”

#DogTheBountyHunter's wife Beth Chapman is in a medically-induced coma, her family confirmed in a statement: https://t.co/OkFHup0DBe — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 23, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beth’s condition was reported to be “incredibly difficult” to treat. Not only did she need oxygen, but she was in a significant amount of pain, which likely contributed to her irritated mood. Beth’s mood was reportedly so bad that she pulled out the lines that doctors were injecting into her arm to give her fluids and medication. Duane then shared a photo of Beth to Twitter Monday that confirmed this story, as the snap showed her with a blue hospital bracelet that read “DIFFICULT.”

Medically-induced comas are achieved using a precise dose of sedatives — typically propofol, which is what led to Michael Jackson’s death — using an intravenous (IV) injection. Some patients experience stimuli, such as the sights and sounds of the caregivers and loved ones around them, and as The Inquisitr previously reported, this can lead to the brain processing these stimuli into nightmares.

Loading...

Dr. Michael J. Souter, professor of anesthesiology and neurological surgery at the University of Washington, says that medically-induced comas are used for patients that are at high risk for a brain injury due to trauma, seizures, certain diseases, or a drug overdose. In Beth’s case, it sounds like it was due to trauma from choking.

Beth previously won a battle against cancer back in 2017, which Dog revealed during an episode of Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

“There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing. [The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband, it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it,” he said.

But in late 2018, Beth learned that her cancer had returned and she has been fighting it since.