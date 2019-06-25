WWE Rumors: Another Big Superstar Signs A Long-Term Deal With WWE, And This One’s A ‘Beast’

WWE is making sure to secure as many superstars in place as humanly possible.

With All Elite Wrestling already becoming a true threat, WWE has been working diligently to lock down as many of its superstars as possible. Superstars have been offered long-term contracts and a lot of money to stick around, but if they don’t sign, those deals may be taken off of the table. Rumors are starting to fly that WWE has actually come to an agreement with one star they definitely did not want to lose.

Over the course of the past week, WWE has come to agreements with at least three superstars on new long-term deals. As reported by The Inquisitr, Mojo Rawley along with real-life couple Mike and Maria Kanellis have re-signed with WWE, and they are in place for a while with new multi-year deals.

As WWE continues working on other superstars, it appears as if they have secured one of their greatest assets, and it could be for a long time. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, Brock Lesnar has not only re-signed with WWE, but it’s different this time.

For years, Lesnar has been signing short-term deals with WWE, which always left the door open for him to return to UFC. With his MMA career seemingly a thing of the past, Lesnar has reportedly signed a long-term deal with Vince McMahon, but that doesn’t mean people will see him more often.

UFC president Dana White has said on multiple occasions that Brock Lesnar is retired from his company and that he’s “done.” It is possible that Lesnar was never actually going to return to UFC and simply used it as leverage to get more money from WWE.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer believes that is exactly what the case has been for many years.

“I just know he’s been signing short term deals, but he’s been offered really good money so he may have signed a longer-term deal because he ain’t signing with UFC. I think that’s real clear right now is that he’s not going. “I don’t know if he was ever gonna go [to UFC]. He may have been using it for leverage. I mean I never took it seriously that he was going I mean no matter what, I mean I never did.”

Last month, Brock Lesnar returned for the first time since losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35. He entered the Men’s Ladder Match at Money In The Bank and won the briefcase for a title shot at any point over the course of the next year.

If it’s true that the “Beast Incarnate” has signed a new long-term deal with WWE, the company could play out this MITB angle for a long time.