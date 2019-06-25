Paris Jackson To Appear In ‘Scream’ Reboot On VH1

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, will appear in a cameo during the three-night reboot and retooling of the Scream film series, titled Scream: Resurrection, which will debut in July on VH1. Neither the name of her character nor her role in the television reboot has been revealed thus far.

The prior two seasons of the series first aired on MTV. The three-night series will run for three consecutive nights, for two hours per evening, for a total of six episodes on VH1.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the third season of the series was announced back in 2016, but never aired on MTV. It was the last scripted series for MTV after the final season of Teen Wolf concluded in September 2017.

The series will now feature a new cast, premise, and location for all the horror-filled mayhem that will likely ensue. Perhaps the most stunning turn of events for all Scream fans is the use of the actual iconic Ghostface mask in the new series. Prior to this, the series was not able to use the original mask.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roger Jackson, who was the voice of the killer in the original Scream film series, has also been added to the cast.

THR detailed information regarding the new trailer, where the character of Deion Elliot (RJ Cyler), has a tragic past which comes back to haunt him and threaten his hard-earned plans for the future. This past also includes his friends, played by Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, C.J. Wallace, and Giullian Yao Gioiello.

Queen Latifah is an executive producer on the series. There is no word if there will be a fourth season added if this three-night event does well enough to warrant one.

The 1996 original Scream film series follows the story of a group of high school friends tormented by an unknown killer. This mysterious person reaches out via telephone, by asking his victims to name their favorite scary movie before he kills them. The franchise included four movies, which starred a myriad of famous faces including Drew Barrymore (the killer’s first victim ever), Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Jamie Kennedy, Liev Schreiber, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Henry Winkler, Linda Blair, and Skeet Ulrich.

The six-episode season of Scream: Resurrection will debut Monday, July 8, and will run for two hours per night, starting at 9 p.m., through Wednesday, July 10