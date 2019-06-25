Cardi B Giving Offset A Bare Booty Lap Dance Hits 10 Million Views

Cardi B’s 2019 BET Awards performance has been receiving attention as the “Money Bag” rapper made major headlines Sunday night for straddling her husband Offset on stage with a full lap dance. The aftermath came with some Instagram sharing as well and has been racking up insane views.

On June 24, Cardi updated her Instagram. The video showed the 26-year-old’s BET Awards stage performance. Cardi was seen writhing around on stage in a sensational and very raunchy opener as she’d opted to give Offset a personal lap dance. Cardi had her legs on each side of her 27-year-old man. Following footage of the two face to face with Offset seated as he enjoyed the perks of his wife’s dancing, Cardi was then seen shaking her stuff with her back to him.

Cardi did not hold back on her outfit either. The New Yorker had opted for booty-baring chaps as part of her glittering green-and-gold outfit. The mother of one’s stage look came complete with a cleavage-flaunting bra in shimmering glitters, suspender detailing around a bare midriff, plus statement long sleeves. While Cardi’s Instagram video didn’t confirm the chaps nature of her ensemble, photos obtained by The Metro did.

Cardi’s video had accumulated 10 million views within 14 hours of being posted to her account.

The video also shared other highlights from Cardi’s stage moment. The star’s “Press” track was performed amid backup dancers. The rapper also appeared to have nailed her performance overall as this artist isn’t one to lip-sync on stage.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“SLAYED it like a true headliner!!” one fan wrote.

“Couple goals! Beast mode!” was another comment.

A fair few celebrities also popped their heads into the comments section. Rapper and producer DJ Khaled left fire emojis – Cardi has previously collaborated with Khaled. Her feature in Jennifer Lopez’s 2018 “Dinero” track came alongside the Father of Asahd star. Praise-worthy comments were also left by rapper Justina Valentine and Instagram sensation Dolly Castro.

Cardi is known for her eye-popping outfits. Whether it’s rocking up to courthouses in shirtless pantsuits or braving dangerous necklines at galas, this mother doesn’t opt out of the chest baring. Cardi has openly admitted to undergoing cosmetic surgery to reshape her breasts. While Cardi’s recent surgeries left her with complications and swellings, the star seems to have recovered.

This year will see the release of Hustlers. Alongside JLo, Cardi will feature in the much-anticipated movie. Sneak peeks of Cardi’s stripper character have already been shared to social media.

Suffice to say that Instagram seems to have found Cardi’s BET Awards lap dance legendary.