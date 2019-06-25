Fitness Model Anna Nystrom Shows Off Toned Backside In Revealing Yoga Pants

Once again, Anna Nystrom is doing what she does best — showing off her body in a sexy outfit.

Nystrom is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure in front of her 7 million-plus fans on Instagram in bikinis, yoga pants, crop tops, and everything in-between. In the most recent snapshot shared with her army of followers, the blonde-haired beauty leaves little to the imagination in an insanely sexy workout ensemble.

In the photo, Anna appears to be in the middle of a walk while she strikes a pose for the camera. While posing in a gorgeous area that is lined with trees, the Swedish stunner faces her backside to the camera while turning her face around and smiling for the photo. The fitness model looks nothing short of stunning, wearing her long, blonde locks down and straight along with a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

Just like her beautiful face, Anna’s stunning body is also on display in the shot. Nystrom rocks a tight, long-sleeved workout top that fits her like a glove along with a pair of maroon-colored yoga pants that accentuate her toned legs and booty. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 159,000 likes and 1,400 comments. Some followers took to the post to let the model know how amazing she looks while countless others applauded her on her toned body.

“You always look so stunning,” one follower wrote with two heart-eye emoji.

“Wow. Amazingly beautiful Angel,” another fan wrote with a series of emoji.

“Hi sweetie….you are beautiful….can I tag along,” another Instagram user gushed.

Loading...

As fans know, Anna loves to show off her fit physique in a number of different workout outfits — most of which leave little to the imagination. Just last week, The Inquisitr reported that the blonde bombshell showed off her body in yet another sexy ensemble. While posing on a railing that overlooks a river, Anna looks off into the distance with a slight smile on her face. The beauty wears her long locks down and straight along with a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

Her amazing figure is on full display in the gorgeous shot, with her pert derriere popping out of a pair of tiny, pink booty shorts. The stunner also shows off plenty of cleavage in a revealing white tank top that again, hugs all of her curves. Fans can keep up with Anna by giving her a follow on Instagram.