‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Opens Up About Ryan Edwards: ‘I Want Him To Be Healthy And Happy’

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, fans watched as Maci Bookout opened up about her ex, Ryan Edwards, being released from jail. On the show, she opened up about the impacts it was having on her son, Bentley, who she shares with Ryan. She also admitted that she cares about Ryan and wants him “healthy and happy.”

According to Us Weekly, Maci spoke to her husband, Taylor McKinney, about the way she felt her son was handling the news of his father’s arrest.

“I think he handles it well on the outside. No 10-year-old should handle some things like this so well. He doesn’t know how to face these feelings, which means he’s burying them somewhere.”

Audiences were introduced to Maci and Ryan on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. It was on that episode Maci found out she was pregnant with Bentley. Maci and Ryan tried to make their relationship work, but in the end they went their separate ways.

Maci has since moved on with Taylor McKinney and together they have two kids together. Ryan married his wife Mackenzie Standifer in 2017 and together they have a son named Jagger. Although they are no longer together, Maci still wants Ryan to be happy and healthy. While she says she has processed the anger, she admits there are still “scars.”

“I think I’ve processed the anger— oh, all the anger. Are there scars? Yes. Have they healed all the way? No. You know me, and I want to be there for people that I care about, and I care about him. I want him to be healthy and happy.”

In recent years, Ryan Edwards has had some struggles. In 2017, shortly after marrying Mackenzie, he went to rehab. According to a report from Heavy, he was arrested in July 2018 for “simple possession of heroin.” He was arrested again in January 2019 after allegedly walking out on a tab at a bar. After that arrest, he spent three months behind bars.

Ryan and his wife stopped filming with the show in 2018 but decided to come back for the new season.

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, after last week’s episode, Maci took to social media to reveal that she doesn’t believe her story is being “accurately portrayed” on Teen Mom OG. She further explained that she wished her entire story didn’t revolve around “something/someone.”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.