WWE Rumors: An Interesting New Term Has Been Added To WWE’s Banned Word List For Announcers

Well, that one didn't take long.

WWE has long had a list of terms and phrases that all employees are banned from saying on television. The Inquisitr reported a few months ago that the word “belt” was no longer banned, which allowed Becky Lynch to go as “Becky Two Belts” while she was both Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion. Now, another word has actually been added to the list of banned terms and announcers cannot use the old name of this finishing maneuver on television at all.

When bad blood boils up between WWE and a former superstar, virtually all references of that person are stricken from existence. Sure, the past isn’t erased, but Vince McMahon will often go out of his way to make sure that person isn’t glorified or even mentioned.

Recently, new WWE United States Champion Ricochet began using a finishing move that seemed quite familiar to many wrestling fans. Instead of his usual 630 Splash, Ricochet had broken out the Codebreaker finisher that Chris Jericho used during his time in WWE.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Jericho actually admitted that Ricochet reached out to him for permission to use the Codebreaker. While the 630 Splash will still be used, the physical toll it takes on Ricochet’s body means he can’t continue to use it in every single match.

Well, it appears as if WWE is fine with Ricochet using Jericho’s move, but they are not alright with it being called the Codebreaker.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Cageside Seats, the term “Codebreaker” has been added to the banned list for WWE announcers. Obviously, they won’t allow Ricochet to call the move by that name either.

Jericho first called the move the “Codebreaker” when he returned to WWE after a hiatus from the company, with videos referencing his past and asking fans to “Break the Code.” Those promos led up to his return and heralded Y2J’s grand WWE comeback.

After Jericho’s last departure from WWE, he had gone on to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling, but there were no issues after that. It wasn’t until the former WWE World Champion signed with All Elite Wrestling that things turned sour and the company pretty much banished him.

Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer commented that when Ricochet uses the move, announcers cannot reference Chris Jericho or call it the Codebreaker. A new name has not yet been revealed for the move, but one will likely come into existence soon as the announcers will need to call it something.