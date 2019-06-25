Savannah Chrisley Shows Some Major Skin In Sexy, Black Off-The-Shoulder Top

Savannah Chrisley is showing some major skin in her latest Instagram update.

As fans of the reality star know, Chrisley is generally pretty conservative in the way that she dresses but every once in a while, she will throw fans for a loop and rock a sexy little outfit. The was definitely the case yesterday when the Chrisley Knows Best star floored her fans with a new photo where she is posing an a sultry little number.

In the image, the 21-year-old old shared three of the same photos all wrapped into one. In the Instagram update, the blonde-haired beauty stares off into the distance while standing in profile for the photo. Chrisley shows off some skin in the images, sporting an off-the-shoulder black top that showcases her toned arms as well as a little bit of cleavage for the camera.

The beauty pairs the look with a pair of dark pants that also fit her like a glove, hugging each and every curve. Under the pants, she dons a pair of fishnet leggings as well as black heels. Chrisley appears to be wearing a face full of makeup in the photos while also covering her eyes with an oversized pair of round sunglasses. She wears her short, blonde tresses down and straight and completes the look with a pair of hoop earrings.

Since the series of photos went live on her account, fans have gone absolutely crazy. So far, the post has earned the reality star plenty of attention with over 63,000 likes in addition to 420-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing Chrisley looks while countless others answered the question that she posed in the caption, asking fans what their dreams are.

“Okay I see you miss thang,” one follower wrote.

“To have my own little business of either fashion and or scents or biggest dream is to be an…actress/model,” another fan chimed in.

“My dream is to be able to rock that hairstyle like you… so bomb,” another user wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Chrisley posted a photo of her amazing body in a bikini as an ambassador for the South Beach Diet. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the Chrisley Knows Best star strutting her stuff for the camera and looking amazing in the process. In the interview for the spread, the reality star confessed that since she is in show business, she is constantly going, going, going and this is why the South Beach Diet works so well for her.

“They have snacks, desserts and protein shakes that give me options and flexibility. It’s a lifestyle! I have a new healthy lifestyle and it’s been awesome,” she shared. “They have this awesome popcorn, which I love. I’ll throw that in my bag. I’ll also throw some of their protein bars in my bag. It makes things so much easier.”

This just goes to show that hard work pays off!