Kylie Jenner And Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feuding Over Jenner’s Friendship With Sofia Richie

Kylie Jenner is not on sister Kourtney Kardashian’s good side at the moment. As many fans know, Jenner hung out with Sofia Richie over the weekend and that didn’t sit too well with her big sister. Radar Online shares that Kourt is not at all happy that Kylie and Sofia were buddy/buddy since Sofia is dating her ex, Scott Disick. And a source close to the sisters reveals that things could turn south really fast if Kylie does, in fact, continue to hang out with Richie.

“This is going to get ugly really soon,” the source dished. “Kourtney expects unconditional loyalty from her sisters.”

But Kylie, on the other hand, doesn’t think that it’s a big deal that she is still hanging out with Sofia, especially since the two were friends long before Richie started to date Disick, the source shared.

“The way Kylie tells it, Sofia deserves a chance and it’s not right that Kourt keeps causing drama for her and Scott.”

But things aren’t exactly easy for Sofia either. A source recently shared that Richie thought that things were getting better between her and Kourtney after they had hung out and dinner and even gone on a trip together with Scott. But now, she’s beginning to think the Kardashian is the reason why Scott has not wanted to settle down with her.

“Sofia is already super jealous of his relationship with Kourtney, and although Scott tells Sofia that she is the one for him, she will always feel inferior to Kourtney,” the insider shared.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, Disick took a trip to Costa Rica with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also tagged along on the trip, bringing along their three eldest children, North, Saint, and Chicago. In the past, Sofia has vacationed with the famous exes, but this time, a source revealed that Sofia was not invited on the trip and Scott made it clear that she was not welcome.

Now, Sofia is at her boiling point with the relationship and it’s obviously not easy for her to see Scott spending so much time with his ex, according to the source.

“Sofia knows that Scott loves her and that is not the issue. The issue is that she believes, and always has believed, that he is still in love with Kourtney!”

To make matters even worse, Kris Jenner has been talking about Kourtney and Scott getting back together on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. On a recent episode, the Kardashian matriarch said that she still believes Kourtney is in love with Scott and that the two are “destined” to get back together. When Richie heard about this, she was reportedly “mortified,” and this makes her believe even more that there could be something going on between the former flames.

It will be interesting to see how the relationships of all parties involved play out.