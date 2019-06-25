Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Fans Go Wild Over Chemistry-Filled ‘Señorita’ Behind-The-Scenes Video

If fans of major pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were already searching every little detail in their “Señorita” music video to prove their theory that the two are a couple, then the new behind-the-scenes video will definitely add fuel to the fire.

Their latest duet has sparked dating rumors because of the racy music video that depicts the Canadian heartthrob and the Cuban-American singer as lovers, sharing intimacy and chemistry that looks impressively genuine. And it seems like the pair wants to continue leaving fans wondering what exactly is going on as they just dropped the first behind-the-scenes video for “Señorita,” which further proved that the bond they share in real life is pretty strong as well.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the two of them are seen in the clip rehearsing the choreography for the music video, with Camila busting some impressive dance moves while wearing a pair of vertiginous stilettos. They were super-focused while practicing the sultry routine, but could be seen giggling with each other and having the best time during the break. At one point, Shawn is supposed to hold the former Fifth Harmony member’s hand but he lets it slip and she falls to the ground, rolling around and laughing while he tries to help her up.

“You can’t just drop Camila Cabello, you can’t do that again. If I do that again it’s over for me,” Shawn says directly to the cameraman.

Despite the fact the choreography seemed very complex, Shawn and Camila managed to nail the steps after practicing for hours, and they celebrated cheerfully every time they aced the moves at first. They also had to do a super-sensual bedroom scene, which sees Shawn take his shirt off and the two of them nearly kiss while laying in bed. The singer-songwriter was clearly feeling shy after the seductive scene, as he kept trying to avoid the cameras right after the director called “cut.”

Fans of the two artists will have to wait to find out what is the deal between the two of them, and while Camilla posted a loving tribute to her fellow musician on Instagram, she seemed to reinforce the fact that they are nothing more than old friends.

“[J]ust wanna say thank you to all these talented, passionate, relentlessly hard working people who make this happen!!!! (…),” she wrote. “[O]f course youuuuuuuu @shawnmendes!!!!! you’ve been in my life for 5 years now and it’s a hell of a ride growing up together. thank you for always being being there for me and having my back, and also for saying funny s*** during takes so it was impossible not to laugh. everybody on here that loves you would only love you more if they really knew you.”