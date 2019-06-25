Pamela Anderson Posts Disturbing Instagram Message Claiming Ex Adil Rami Is A ‘Monster’

Pamela Anderson posted a disturbing message on Instagram where she detailed the end of her romance with French footballer Adil Rami, calling him “a monster” after claiming he has been leading what she says is a double life.

Anderson, who moved to France two years ago to live with Rami in Marseille, claimed the last several years of her life had been a big lie.

The Sun reported that the couple has had a tumultuous relationship in the past and split in September 2018 after the thrice-married Anderson turned down Rami’s marriage proposal. The couple was apart for several months before reuniting in March of this year.

Anderson claims she found out what she said to be the truth about Rami’s actions after she spoke to his ex-girlfriend and the mother to his twin sons. She remarked in the post that he lied to her too and claims she is also in shock.

The former Baywatch star claims in her post, where she posted comment after comment in an attempt to process her feelings, that Rami will no longer be able to hurt her, stating that the athlete reportedly warned the actress that all the tabloids in France were his and his sister’s friends and that they control them “all.”

Since finding out about Rami’s actions, Anderson claimed she will leave her life in France behind. Despite Rami’s reported attempts to win her back by sending her flowers and letters, she said in the post she did not accept. She also claimed that the football star showed up at her hotel but was taken away by security and that she has a bodyguard because he “scares her.” She also claimed in one of her many statements that he has “hurt and threatened her many times.”

Loading...

Anderson said she tried to leave Rami 10 times but he would convince her to stay and that he has disappointed her, her family, her sons, and her friends.

The former Playboy centerfold, who graced the cover of the iconic men’s magazine a record-breaking 13 times during the magazine’s run before going digital, from her first cover in October 1989 through her last in January 2011.

Pamela Anderson recently made a cameo appearance on MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, starring her son with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, Brandon Thomas Lee. Anderson also shares a second son with Lee, Dylan Jagger Lee. She has been married to Lee, Kid Rock, and restauranteur Rick Salomon whom she wed twice.