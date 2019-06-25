Alessandra Ambrosio Runs On The Beach In A Tiny Bikini In New Video

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel is channeling her inner 'Baywatch' in a new bikini video.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is putting on a cheeky display on Instagram. The flawless model, who’s certainly no stranger to showing off her bikini body in some pretty skimpy two-pieces, proudly showed off her toned body in a new video posted to her account on June 24, which showed her channeling her inner Baywatch.

The clip, which was made up of several photos spliced together, showed Alessandra running straight into the water and across the sand in a pretty skimpy and colorful two-piece bikini that perfectly showcased her toned waist and her pert booty.

Alessandra let her long brunette hair flow in the breeze as she ran around at the beach, looking back at the camera with a big smile as she splashed around in the unknown tropical location.

In the caption of the upload, the star revealed that she was heading into Monday with a fresh start while also revealing that she was sporting the Gaya bikini from her own line, Gal Floripa, which she launched earlier this year alongside her sister Aline Ambrosio and close friend Gisele Coria.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she was previously spotted modeling the fun lilac and turquoise pastel look in both bikini and swimsuit form earlier this week.

Unsurprisingly, Alessandra’s run along the beach caught the attention of her followers who left a whole lot of praise for the star in the comments.

“Now I’ve fallen in love,” one fan told the ex-Victoria’s Secret model with an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Another commented on the clip, which has been viewed more than 166,000 times in the past 17 hours, “Gorgeous as always.”

A third wrote after seeing Alessandra soaking up the sun at the beach, “Wowwwwwww Wowwwww Wowwwww” with several fire emojis.

Ambrosio has become somewhat just as famous for her sizzling bikini photos as she has for her impressive runway walk, and she’s definitely not been afraid to put her amazing body on display in a number of different swimwear looks over the past few months.

The mom of two has been posting a number of bikini photos to her account recently, even taking matters into her own hands and becoming her own photographer while shooting a selfie that showed off her toned booty while sunbathing in Santorini, as The Inquisitr reported earlier this month.

She’s previously shared her tips and tricks to looking stunning in a bikini. Although it’s the other side of her that’s mainly been on display in her two-pieces recently, she likes to work more on her abs.

“When you’re in a bikini, your abs are the most important,” Ambrosio, who boasts more than 10 million followers on Instagram, told Self, per Get The Gloss.