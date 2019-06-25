Bombshell Emily Ratajkowski Shows Some Major Cleavage While Going Braless In Sexy Red Minidress

Another day, another killer look for Emily Ratajkowski.

The model is currently in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, France, where she is attending the Jacquemus launch of their Spring/Summer 2020 line. While there, Ratajkowski boldly dressed in red to make a powerful statement. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the bombshell posing outside in a big field where the fashion show was held. The model looked fierce in each and every single pose she struck while wearing an outfit that left little to be desired.

Photos published by the media outlet show the 28-year-old putting on a sultry display in a tiny red minidress. The gorgeous outfit fit Emily like a glove, with the top plunging down well into her chest and showing off plenty of cleavage for the cameras. The model opted to ditch the bra for this look, leaving little to the imagination. And the bottom of the outfit was just as sexy as the top piece, hitting right at Emily’s thigh and showing off some major skin for the camera.

The model accessorized her look with a tiny little purse and strappy white sandals while appearing to wear minimal makeup for the au naturel look. She kept her long, dark tresses down and straight and in many of the photos, her hair was waving in the wind. Emily has not posted a photo of her outfit from the show on her actual Instagram feed yet but yesterday, she gave fans a glimpse of it on her stories. The model also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from what appeared to be a really fun event.

Currently, Emily is one of the most popular models on the planet, and her social media following proves it. The brunette beauty boasts over 23 million followers on Instagram alone, and the number climbs by the day. Since she’s one of the most sought after faces in the industry, it’s no shock that every publication wants to sit down and interview the beauty. Emily recently chatted with Vogue, where she answered a number of questions, including how she draws and reads in her free time.

“When I sketch figures and shapes, it seems as if time stands still, while reading relaxes me and keeps me grounded in reality. Since I travel a lot, I prefer collections of short stories like ‘All by Myself’ by Lorrie Moore (published by Giunti), which are stories about women who face the precariousness of the world by drawing on the strength they all possess and by preserving their confidence in themselves and others,” she shared. “It is a very honest female perspective that I think everyone should read.”

Emily is definitely a talented all-around individual.