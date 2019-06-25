Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Strapless Bikini For Hot New Swimwear Shoot

The Victoria's Secret model is flashing the skin while posing in the ocean.

Candice Swanepoel is revealing a whole lot of skin in a new shot from a recent swimwear photo shoot. In a new picture shared to Tropic of C’s Instagram page on June 24, the flawless 30-year-old mom-of-two flashed the flesh as she modeled a monochrome look which was made up of a black bandeau bikini top and a pair of white bottoms.

Swanepoel, who’s the brains behind Tropic of C, showed off her very best modeling skills as she rocked the black and white two-piece look. The star turned to face the camera while posing on her side in the bikini, giving the account’s hundreds of thousands of followers a good look a the strapless top and high-waisted bottoms as she posed with both of her hands behind her head.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice had her eyes closed as she posed on a rock in the black-and-white photo, getting just a little wet as she slicked her long hair back using the ocean water.

As for the exact look the mom-of-two was wearing in the recently uploaded photo from her recent swimwear photo shoot, the account revealed in the caption that she was sporting the “vibe” look, which is part of the brand’s signature collection.

The latest look at Candice modeling her range comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that she took a little bit more of a walk on the wild side with her bikini look.

Earlier this month, Swanepoel ditched the black-and-white for something a little more daring as she donned a plunging leopard-print bikini top, pairing it with a body-hugging wraparound skirt while soaking up the sun in an unknown tropical location.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr noted that her toned abs were on full display in a black bikini in another gorgeous picture posted to social media.

But there’s no doubting that Candice works hard for the amazing body she’s proudly showing off across social media.

She previously admitted to Self that she’ll actually do what she described as “random bursts of exercise” to keep herself in such good shape, particularly when she knows she has something big coming up like the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“Whenever I think about the show coming up, I’m like, ‘Damnit, let me do squats right now,'” she told the outlet during a cover feature back in 2015. “So, when I’m cooking or just standing around, I do random outbursts of exercise.”

Swanepoel also shared her secret to looking good during shoots and shows, admitting that she tries to stay away from eating too much salt.

“A couple of days before a show, I won’t eat too much salt, since it can cause bloating. Even if I have sushi, I won’t drown it in soy sauce,” she said of her diet trick.