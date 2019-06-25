‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Duane Chapman Shares Photo Of Beth In Hospital

It’s been two days since news broke of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman being placed in a medically-induced coma. Beth was rushed via ambulance to the Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii where she was placed in the ICU for a choking emergency. Shortly after being admitted, Duane “Dog” Chapman shared a brief post to his Twitter feed.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you,” he tweeted.

Dog remained silent on the matter for two days as fans wished for some sort of update regarding Beth. The only news came from Beth and Dog’s youngest daughter, Bonnie Jo Chapman, who confirmed her mother was still in the hospital yesterday and was getting the best care that she could.

But on Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. Hawaii time, Dog shared a photo to his Twitter feed for his 500,000 followers to see. The new post was a photo of Beth’s arm and hand as she lay in a hospital bed. Her face was not visible in the photo, as Dog wanted to focus on his wife’s elaborate manicure. Dog noted how much Beth loves her nails in the caption for the tweet, but didn’t elaborate on her condition at the time.

Beth’s wrist appeared to be restrained in the photograph, and a bracelet that read “difficult” was also strapped around her arm. TMZ reported yesterday that Beth was giving doctors a hard time after she was given IVs, noting that she ripped them out. The outlet called her “incredibly difficult,” according to their sources. Beth allegedly had to be mildly sedated to receive treatment, but when that didn’t work, they had to place her in the coma.

Dog’s tweet of Beth’s manicure received a lot of love from his Twitter followers. In under nine hours, the photo received almost 10,000 likes and just short of 600 retweets. The bounty hunter’s last tweet asking for prayers amassed an impressive 81,000 likes and 13,000 retweets as fans of the family began to follow his request.

At this time, Beth is thought to still be in a coma. There has been no update on her condition medically, but fans are continuing to pray online for the Chapman family matriarch.

“We have so many Prayer Warriors surrounding you and Beth, all of the Chapman family and close friends who are with you, you and Beth have sent SO much Good Energy into the world, and you know we all have you all in our hearts and minds,” one fan tweeted.

