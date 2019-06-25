Donald Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll Says People Find Rape ‘Sexy’ In Shocking CNN Interview

Anderson Cooper was left stunned when the woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by President Donald Trump referred to rape as being “sexy.”

The CNN anchor decided to abruptly request for a commercial break after writer E. Jean Carroll made the statement, “I think most people think of rape as being sexy… Think of the fantasies.” The 75-year-old journalist, who is also an advice columnist for Elle magazine, described the alleged encounter with Trump in a dressing room about 23 years ago during an interview with Cooper, who was left searching for words but swiftly called for commercial. According to The Daily Mail, when she realized she was being cut off, Carroll turned to the TV host and said he was “fascinating to talk to.”

The writer claimed the incident was more like a “fight” than a sexual encounter, explaining that it “did not last long” but that she felt stupid her entire life for even going in a dressing room with a man she “barely” knew and for being “unable to stop him” despite being physically fit.

“I was a competitive athlete. I didn’t freeze, I rose to the occasion. It did not last long. And that’s why I don’t use the word you just used. I was not thrown on the ground and ravaged. The word rape carries so many sexual connotations. This was not sexual. It just hurt,” she told Cooper on Monday.

Carroll added that she did not brand herself a victim for what happened during those “three minutes in a little dressing room,” as she finds it hard to compare the experience to those of women around the world who have to endure prolonged sexual assault throughout their lives.

Trump sexual assault accuser: He pinned me against the wall @CNNPolitics https://t.co/MVxCtW5nwG — Ayoka (@ayokayejide) June 25, 2019

As reported by the BBC, the columnist first made the accusations in New York magazine last Friday, making her the 16th woman to accuse the U.S. president of sexual assault. She claimed the alleged assault happened at a Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s after they met each other during a shopping trip.

Trump then allegedly asked her to try on some lingerie after claiming he was buying it for someone else and needed advice, and ended up following her to the dressing room and forcing himself on her, according to her statement. She claimed that after struggling for a while, she finally managed to push him off.

That moment when E Jean Carroll says people think rape is sexy & a fantasy and @andersoncooper realizes that she's completely wacka-ding-hoy is added to my @CNN favorite clips. When she says, "You're fascinating to talk to." Wonder who she fantasizes about now? Hint: Not Trump — Marley Williams (@marley8174) June 25, 2019

Trump responded to the allegations once again on Monday, denying that the supposed attack ever took place, and stating that Carroll is “not my type.”