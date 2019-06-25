Nicole Scherzinger’s Latest Bikini Pics Are Sending Instagram Into Meltdown

Nicole's bikini body is on full display on social media.

Nicole Scherzinger is sending Instagram into meltdown mode with her latest stunning bikini pictures. The 40-year-old former Pussycat Dolls singer sent pulses racing on the social media site on June 24 when she shared a number of new vacation snaps with her followers that showed her rocking a skimpy, purple two-piece while soaking up the sun during a trip to Italy.

In the jaw-dropping new uploads, Nicole could be seen lying back on the rocks in her colorful bikini look while taking in the sights of a tropical lagoon.

The Masked Singer star – who’s set to celebrate her 41st birthday on June 29 and, as The Inquisitr reported, has been flaunting her amazing body in several different social media uploads while in Capri – put her hands behind her head and arched her back slightly in one of the snaps, giving her 3.8 million followers a very good look at her long and toned legs and her flat torso.

Other photos included shots of Scherzinger sitting with her eyes closed and her legs crossed as she placed her hands together and prayed while sitting on the rocks, and another was shot from a bird’s eye view which gave fans their best look yet at all her hard work in the gym.

It’s safe to say that Instagram most definitely took notice of the singer and talent show judge showing off some serious skin in her swimwear, as the comments section of her most recent bikini uploads with flooded with praise as well as several fire emojis.

“You are so beautiful and talented, a [successful] woman, an example of discipline and an inspiration for people in places and countries you don’t even imagine! Really!” one fan told her.

Another told Scherzinger, “You look absolutely gorgeous Nicole” with several fire and heart emojis.

Another commented, “That work in the gym has [paid] off.”

As she approaches her 41st birthday later this week, Nicole shared in the caption of one of the bikini uploads that she was learning not to be so hard on herself when it comes to body image and self-acceptance.

She told her millions of followers that she’d “struggled” her whole life when it came to feeling good and confident about herself but had been hitting the gym pretty hard before jetting off to Italy so was rewarding herself by indulging with some of her favorite foods.

Scherzinger previously opened up about her struggles in a past interview with Cosmopolitan.

“I’m more accepting of my body now,” she said in a 2017 interview with the outlet.

“I was always very critical of myself from a young age, and when I was 14, I started running. I would go outside in the middle of the night and run, because I thought I had to be thinner and that my thighs should look a certain way.”

The latest look at her body confidence and amazing bikini body comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Nicole was looking happy and healthy in Capri last week while rocking a plunging black bikini.