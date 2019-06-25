Jessie James Decker Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss In A Neon Bikini

Jessie James Decker is giving fans another look at her recent 25-pound weight loss in a neon bikini. The mom of three, who welcomed her third child with husband Eric Decker last year, showed off her toned body and opened up about how she dropped the weight in a new post shared on Instagram on June 24.
Jessie first posted a sweet shot of herself and Eric spending some time together on a boat while the football player cuddled up to his wife of six years, who was showing some skin in a pair of skimpy neon green bikini bottoms and a see-through white vest top.
Showing off her toned legs to the camera, Jessie had a big smile on her face as she shared a hug with her man.
The second snap in the upload gave her 3.1 million fans an even better look at all her hard work getting back into shape following the birth of Forrest in March 2018 as she put her arms up in the air while sporting the bright two-piece.
The photo showed Decker having a great time on the boat as she soaked up the sun in her bright bikini look, flaunting her trim and toned middle and a pair of dark round sunglasses on her eyes.
Craving some ocean time! Ok so I’m feeling a little sick and laying in bed and feel like this is a good time to answer some questions about my eating and work out routine. I get dms everyday and want to be able to answer them now. Im a huge @southbeachdiet advocate and truly believe it works best for me and my lifestyle. I’ve been chatting with my @southbeachdiet team and for our next campaign I really want to do work out videos too to show y’all the whole package of what I eat and what exercises i do. I also want to do a full days menu of all of the things I eat and what time I eat through the day and my favorite things they have on the website (chocolate shake, popcorn, chicken and rice). Let me know in the comments below what else you would like us to incorporate in the next campaign. It really is important to me for y’all voices to be heard so I can really make sure for the next campaign we do everything and incorporate everything y’all need!! This program truly helped me after having baby Forrest to get me back to my pre baby weight. Please comment below what you would like to see in the next campaign and any questions you may have about the program and I will gladly answer some questions for the next 30 minutes. also, if you guys do want to get on the program I have a discount for you all to use because I know as mommies and as hard working gals we need those deals because shiz can get expensive! Luckily @southbeachdiet is super affordable and so worth it . Use the code in my bio For 40% off your first order// link is in bio! #southbeachdietambassador
In the caption of the swimwear shots, the “Roots and Wings” singer once again credited her very impressive weight loss to following the South Beach Diet while telling her millions of followers that she would be answering questions and giving her tips and tricks to dropping the pounds in the comments section.
The star also revealed that she’d been working with the South Beach Diet team and has big plans to film videos to show off what she now eats in a day to stay looking so trim while also urging her fans to share their ideas on what they want to see from her when it comes to her weight loss journey.
Decker has been very vocal about her weight loss over the past several months, revealing that the diet plan helped her to drop an impressive 25 pounds after welcoming Forrest into the world last year.
“I’ve lost 25 pounds, and I’m excited,” the mom of three previously said, per The Daily Mail. “I finally feel good. I feel like I’m ready to get back on my bikini and feel confident amongst all of our friends and I’m excited.”
And she’s definitely proven that she’s not afraid to show off all her hard work.
As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this year, Jessie was revealing her toned body in a number of different swimsuit and bikini looks during a swimwear shoot for her clothing line, Kittenish.